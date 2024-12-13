Corporations Face Backlash For Ending DEI Initiatives While Using Black Celebs For Advertising

Corporations that have decided to end DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) initiatives are facing a backlash from civil rights organizations and the public.

Following the re-election of Donald Trump and push from right-wing organizations and media pundits, major corporations such as Walmart, Harley-Davidson, John Deere and Tractor Supply announced the rollback of DEI practices.

In the case of Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, several holiday ads have appeared with prominent Black celebrity figures. Actors Nia Long and Larenz Tate get cozy for the holidays in a Walmart ad that brings nostalgia to fans of their 1997 romantic film “Love Jones.”

In another Walmart ad, Busta Rhymes raps about Walmart’s holiday deals as he dances through the store which resembles a nightclub with holiday decor.

Both ads touch on specific themes that are prevalent to Black culture such as hip-hop and Black cinema. However, some viewers are pushing back against the recent ads and claiming that it’s pandering to Black consumers as it rolls back initiatives that would increase diversity efforts within the company.

“Walmart rolled back their DEI policies but they’re still marketing to us, interesting. Shout out to the Black employees at their ad agency who created this though,” Melissa Kimble wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Boyce Watkins wrote, “Walmart just dropped all their DEI programs, but still wants to receive Black money. This is how it works. They don’t invest in you, but want you as their dominant consumer.”

What’s Da Bizness posted, “Walmart doesn’t prioritize DEI, but they care about $1.7 trillion spending power of Black people. Their relationship with the Black community is purely transactional which is why they cut DEI initiatives but featured Larenz Tate and Nia Long.”

Walmart has yet to respond to the backlash of the recent commercials as it relates to their new DEI stance.

Mark Morial of the National Urban League took Walmart to task prior to the release of the ad spots.

“They went from worst to first class when it comes to diversity,” Morial said in a CBS Mornings. “The idea that they would throw all of that away without any careful consultation with their partners, without any real serious evaluation of the success of these programs, is what dismays me.”

Nia Long, Larenz Tate, Busta Rhymes and the ad agency that created the commercials were advantageous in producing memorable ads that highlight the best of Black culture. But the timing of the ads as it relates to Walmart’s recent DEI stance will continue to cause an uproar to some who view it as pandering for Black consumers while ignoring the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About Post Author