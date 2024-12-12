Tyler Perry Helps Elderly Couple Who Were Victims Of Home Repair Scam In Atlanta

Tyler Perry continues to have an impact on those who are in need. The movie mogul recently helped an elderly couple in Atlanta who were victims of a home repair scam.

Dorothy and George Williams, who have lived in their southwest, Atlanta home for 40 years, were displaced in 2023 after a contractor stripped the inside of their home and never finished the job. The contractor ran away with the repair money.

Without running water or heat, Dorothy, 73, was rushed to the hospital after suffering blood clots.

After Perry saw the story featured in the AJC, he reached out to the couple and covered the entire cost of the home repairs.

The home has since been remodeled in time for the holidays.

Perry was also instrumental in helping Josephine Wright who faced a legal huddle after a company attempted to steal her land located on Hilton Head property, a 1.8-acre piece of land that’s belonged to her family since shortly after the Civil War.

Perry decided to step up and help Wright by building her a new five-bedroom home for her and her grandchildren to live in.

Others across the nation have stepped up to contribute to Wright’s GoFundMe which gained nearly $400,000, helping in legal fees. And celebrities such as Will Packer, chef Kardea Brown, and Fantasia also helped Wright.

Wright was a grandmother to 40, great-grandmother to 50, and great-great-grandmother to 16. Her husband’s relatives escaped slavery and were freed by Union soldiers. The family would eventually purchase the property at Hilton Head and remained there for decades.

The new settlement states that Bailey Point must stop contacting the family about purchasing the land. They must also fix the roof on the house and build a fence between their home and new construction.

