Biden Commutes Sentences Of Nearly 1,500 People, Pardons 39

President Joe Biden is commuting the sentences of roughly 1,500 people and pardoning 39 people in what the administration considers the biggest single-day act of clemency in modern history, per CNN.

“America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances,” Biden said in a statement on Thursday (December 12), announcing the commutations and pardons. “As President, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses.”

The nearly 1500 people whose sentences are being commutated were placed in home confinement during the pandemic and were deemed to have displayed a clear commitment to rehabilitation and reintegration into their communities. The 39 pardons were granted to individuals convicted of non-violent crimes and considered to have demonstrated records of giving back to the country.

“They are individuals who have secured employment, advanced their education, served as caretakers for their children and family members, and have really reintegrated into the tapestry of their communities,” an administration official told CNN. “They include individuals who faced incredible challenges in life and have really now shown resilience and seeking to overcome those challenges.”

The names of the clemency recipients haven’t been publicly released. According to CNN, the individuals include “a decorated military veteran described as having devoted much of his time helping members of his community including the sick and elderly; a nurse who is said to have helped during natural disasters and was at the forefront of vaccination efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic; as well as an addiction counselor recognized for his dedication to mentoring young men of color.”

Biden’s move comes amid calls for him to widely exercise his clemency power before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. The president issued a full and unconditional pardon for his son, Hunter, earlier this month after repeatedly saying he wouldn’t do so.

As his term comes to a close, Biden is expected to provide further relief.

“I will take more steps in the weeks ahead,” Biden said in a statement. “My Administration will continue reviewing clemency petitions to advance equal justice under the law, promote public safety, support rehabilitation and reentry, and provide meaningful second chances.”