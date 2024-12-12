Digital Daily

Biden Breaks Record For Most Black Women Appointed As Federal Judges

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

President Joe Biden has appointed more Black women as federal judges than any other president in history.

On Monday (December 9), the U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Tiffany Rene Johnson to serve in the Northern District of Georgia, marking the 40th Black woman Biden has appointed to the federal bench, per theGrio.

Biden broke former President Barack Obama’s previous record of appointing 26 Black female federal judges.

Johnson’s historic appointment also marked the 62nd Black judge confirmed during Biden’s presidency. This ties the record for the most Black federal judges confirmed during a presidency.

During his first term, President-elect Donald Trump only appointed two Black women to the federal bench, making up less than 1 percent of his appointments. Trump declined to nominate any Black judges to federal circuit courts.

Biden appears to be making good on his promise to reshape the federal judiciary to reflect America’s diversity as his presidency comes to a close. His most notable appointment came in April 2022 when Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice.

