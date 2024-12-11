VP Kamala Harris Honors Shirley Chisholm With Signing Of Congressional Gold Medal Act

VP Kamala Harris honored Shirley Chisholm by signing the Congressional Gold Medal Act. U.S. Representative Barbara Lee (CA-12) and U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler (D-CA) were alongside Harris during the passage of Lee’s bipartisan legislation to honor the life and work of the late Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress in 1968.

The Shirley Chisholm Congressional Gold Medal Act would instruct Congress to posthumously bestow Chisholm with a Congressional Gold Medal – the highest award Congress can bestow – in commemoration of her accomplishments, activism, and legacy.

Alongside Congresswoman Lee, the Shirley Chisholm Congressional Gold Medal Act was led in the House by Democratic Leader Jeffries (D-NY-8), Congress members Maxine Waters (D-CA-43), Yvette Clarke (D-NY-11), and Byron Donalds (R-FL-19). The Senate companion to the bill was introduced by Senators Laphonza Butler (D-CA) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

“The Congressional Gold Medal serves as the nation’s highest expression of gratitude for distinguished service and achievements, and I see no one more deserving than Shirley Chisholm,” said Congresswoman Lee. “It is critical for the next generation of leaders to see the first Black woman elected to Congress get the recognition that she deserves. Congresswoman Chisholm made history as the first Black woman elected to the United States Congress and the first Black woman to run for President of the United States. To Mrs. C, thank you for being unbought and unbossed, for paving the way, and for being a catalyst for change.”

“Shirley Chisholm lived an honorable life of service and was a trailblazer who opened doors for generations of Black women and opened the imagination of what leadership looked like for our entire nation,” said Senator Butler. “Her extraordinary contributions to American history and progress deserve recognition, and today I am proud to stand with my colleagues in both chambers and on both sides of the aisle to have taken this step to celebrate her legacy, ensuring that future generation of leaders never forget her courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.”

During her seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, “Fighting Shirley” introduced 50 pieces of legislation and was a champion for racial and gender equity, low-income communities, and the end of the Vietnam War. In 1972, Chisholm became the first woman and Black candidate to seek the nomination for president of the United States from one of the two major political parties. After a lifetime of service, Shirley Chisholm died at the age of 80 in Ormond Beach, Florida, on New Year’s Day 2005.

“Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm broke barriers for Black women, Black Americans, and anyone who refuses to be confined by injustice. As an educator, trailblazing public servant, and presidential candidate, she fought for an inclusive democracy that lives up to our nation’s highest ideals of equity and justice under law,” said Senator Reverend Warnock. “I am proud to have passed this bill alongside Senator Butler to honor Chisholm’s legacy with a Congressional Gold Medal, and I will continue working to carry on her fight through my work in the Senate.”

“Shirley Chisholm broke barriers as the first African American woman elected to Congress, paving the way for future generations of women leaders,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’m proud I helped pass this bill in the Senate to honor her legacy and continue the fight for representation and opportunity for everyone across the country.”

“Shirley Chisholm was a pioneering figure in American politics, serving as a source of inspiration for millions throughout our country,” said Senator Collins. “I am proud to join this effort to recognize her historic contributions to our nation.”

“Shirley Chisholm was a true champion for a better America. She deserves the Congressional Gold Medal honoring her legacy working for racial and gender equality of opportunity, and reminding us that we can all be catalysts for progress,” said Senator Sinema (I-AZ).

“Shirley Chisholm never wavered in her life’s mission to be ‘a catalyst of change.’ As a Congresswoman and a co-founder of the National Organization for Women and National Political Congress of Black Women – among her other leadership initiatives – she was a major force for progress toward equality, economic empowerment, and justice. She is most deserving of the Congress’ highest honor – the Congressional Gold Medal – and I’m glad we were able to secure this bipartisan recognition to honor her incredible life and service to our nation,” said Senator Van Hollen.

“Shirley Chisholm was a true trailblazer and an inspiration for all Americans,” said Congressman Lawler. “She shattered glass ceilings as the first African American woman to serve in Congress and brought attention to several important causes throughout her decades of service. Few are as worthy of a Congressional Gold Medal as Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm. I was proud to join Congresswoman Lee on this resolution honoring her late mentor, along with many members of my state delegation in recognizing the legacy of a great New Yorker and a truly exceptional American.”

Congresswoman Lee celebrated what would have been Chisholm’s 100th birthday on November 30 in Barbados. Chisholm’s motto, “Unbought and Unbossed,” embodies her unwavering advocacy for women and minorities and continues to inspire a generation of leaders.

After passing the House and Senate with significant bipartisan support, the Shirley Chisholm Congressional Gold Medal Act will head to President Biden’s desk for a signature.

“Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is proud of have secured the support and to endorse the legislation that will enact the Honorable Shirley Chisholm Congressional Gold Medal Act. The Honorable Shirley Chisholm, trailblazing Congresswoman representing New York’s 12th Congressional District and the first Black woman to run for President from a major political party, was a beloved member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated having been initiated at the Brooklyn Alumnae Chapter in 1969,” said Elsie Cooke-Holmes, International President, and Chair, Board of Directors of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. “Her unbossed and unbought spirit guides the Sorority’s work in social action today and is truly an inspiration for every person seeking to make an impact throughout our nation. It brings us great pride to see her legacy honored this way, as we celebrate the 100th year of her birth. We sincerely thank Senator Laphonza Butler and Congresswoman Barbara Lee for spearheading this initiative to recognize her through the Congressional Gold Medal.”

“As the Chairman of The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) the Black Press of America, we are proud to support the Shirley Chisholm Gold Medal Bill, a momentous recognition of a trailblazer who shattered barriers and paved the way for countless others,” said Bobby R. Henry Sr., Chairman of the National Newspapers Publishers Association. “This legislation not only honors Shirley Chisholm’s extraordinary legacy but also underscores the continued importance of equity and representation in our nation’s leadership. We applaud the tireless efforts of Senator Laphonza Butler and Representative Barbara Lee in championing this historic initiative, ensuring that Chisholm’s contributions are forever etched in history. NNPA remains committed to amplifying the voices and actions that celebrate and advance the progress of African Americans.”

“The National Urban League commends Senator Butler, Representative Lee, and all supporting members for their leadership in passing the Shirley Chisholm Congressional Gold Medal Act. This legislation stands as a powerful testament to Shirley Chisholm’s trailblazing legacy and unwavering commitment to justice,” said Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League. “As the first Black woman in Congress, Shirley Chisholm shattered barriers and inspired generations. The National Urban League is honored to celebrate her indelible contributions and remain steadfast in advancing her vision of an inclusive democracy.”

