This Week In Black History December 11-17, 2024

Queen Nzingha of Angola

DECEMBER 11

1917—Thirteen Black soldiers were hanged for their participation in the so-called Houston riot. The “riot” had occurred in August of 1917 when Whites objected to the presence of Black soldiers in the city. Racist in­sults and mistreatment began. Then a Black soldier intervenes in the arrest of a Black woman. A Black corporal inquires with the police about the ar­rest of the soldier. A fight breaks out between the corporal and the police. A rumor spreads that a White mob was marching on the Black camp. Roughly 100 Black soldiers grabbed rifles and marched onto downtown Houston. Within two hours they had killed 15 Whites including four po­lice officers. They returned to camp but military officials pressured seven soldiers to snitch on the others. Their snitching resulted in the convictions and hangings of 13 Black soldiers.

1917—The Great Jazz Migration begins when noted musician Joe “King” Oliver leaves New Orleans, La., and settles in Chicago, Ill. He is soon joined by other early Jazz greats. Their presence in Chicago laid the foundation for the Southern Black music genre (with heavy sexual overtones) to become a national ob­session. Actually, the “migration” may not have been quite so romantic. In­stead of being forced by the closing of the New Orleans Storyville district, Jazz greats probably left New Orle­ans for Chicago for the same reason other Blacks left the South—failing crops forced the disappearance of jobs while Northern factories recruit­ed Blacks for work to produce arms and other goods for World War I. Nevertheless, many historians view Oliver’s relocation to Chicago as the start of New Orleans Jazz migrating to the rest of the nation.

DECEMBER 12

1911—Josh Gibson, legend of the Negro Baseball League, is born in Buena Vista, Ga. Standing 6’2” and weighing between 205 and 215, Gibson was a near perfect physical specimen who became the league’s home run king. He is credited with up to 932 home runs and a lifetime bat­ting average of more than .350. The only Negro League baseball player better known than Gibson was the great pitcher Satchel Paige. The tre­mendous talent of the Negro League players was summed up by Washing­ton Post sports writer Shirley Povich in a 1941 column, “The only thing keeping them out of the big leagues is the pigmentation of their skin.”

1941—Three-time Grammy winning singer Dionne Warwick is born on this day. She is a woman of many accomplishments including leading Hollywood’s anti-AIDS campaign and having her own skin care line. Her career was tainted a bit by her latter day association with the so-called Psychic Friends Network.

1963—The east African nation of Kenya is proclaimed independent from colonial rule. The first president is the charismatic Jomo Kenyatta. Despite many of the same problems which beset most other African na­tions, Kenya has remained one of the most politically stable countries on the continent. This is despite its beginnings which saw the brutal Brit­ish repression of the Mau Mau move­ment–a secret insurgency of Kikuyu tribesmen, which had risen up to, drive out the White settlers.

DECEMBER 13

Ella Baker, speaking at the Jeannette Rankin news conference, 3 January 1968. (AP Image.)

1903—Another one of the great unsung heroines of the Civil Rights Movement Ella Baker is born in Nor­folk, Va. She directed the New York branch of the NAACP; became execu­tive director of the Martin Luther King Jr. founded Southern Christian Lead­ership Conference during the turbu­lent 1960s; and played a key role in the founding of the “Black Power” ori­ented Student Nonviolent Coordinat­ing Committee. In addition, she was a mentor to Rosa Parks and helped to lead the Mississippi voter registra­tion drive. She frequently found her­self as the only woman in the usually all male leadership structure of civil rights organizations and often had to battle sexism. Even more than Rosa Parks, Baker deserves to be called the “mother of the civil rights move­ment.” Baker, a teacher, mentor and organizer, died in 1986 on her 83rd birthday.

1913—Archie Moore is born Ar­chibald Lee White in Benoit, Miss. He becomes light heavyweight champi­on in 1952.

1981—Old-style Black comedian Dewey “Pigmeat” Markham dies. His standup comedy routine was a major attraction at many Black-ori­ented events and shows during the 1950s and 1960s. He also achieved some national fame among Whites with his “here comes the judge” rou­tine on the 1970s TV series “Laugh In.”

DECEMBER 14

1799—The first President of the United States George Washington dies. In his will the “founding father” stipulated that his slaves shall be freed upon the death of his wife Mar­tha. Washington was a wealthy Vir­ginian who supported slavery but did not want to see it expanded. In this regard, he signed the notorious Fugi­tive Slave Act of 1793 but also signed legislation barring the expansion of slavery into the Northwest Territories. Upon her death, Martha Washington also freed the slaves she owned. One Washington slave is known to have escaped and was never recaptured. His name was Ona Judge Staines.

FILE – In this 1932 file photo, boxer Jack Johnson, the first Black world heavyweight champion, poses in New York City. (AP Photo/File)

1915—Jack Johnson, perhaps the most controversial Black boxer in American history, wins the heavy weight championship. He fought at least 114 matches winning most of them. One biographer described Johnson as a man who “lived life his way.” But his outspokenness and af­fairs with White women ran him afoul of the racist authorities of the day. He was jailed for nearly a year in 1913 on trumped up charges. He fought his last match in 1928. After boxing he became a sensation on Broadway in the play “Great White Hope.” Born in Galveston, Texas, Johnson (full name Arthur John Johnson) died in Raleigh, N.C., as a result of an automobile ac­cident.

DECEMBER 15

1864—One of the most decisive battles of the Civil War begins on this day with Black troops helping to crush one of the South’s finest armies at the Battle of Nashville. In a bid to stop the advances of the Union Army under Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman, rebel Gen. John Bell Hood led the powerful Army of Tennessee to Nash­ville to cut off Sherman’s supply lines. After two weeks of positioning and waiting for a break in the cold weath­er, the Union side finally decided to hurl the 13th United States Colored Troops at the Army of Tennessee. Although suffering massive casual­ties, the Black troops broke through the Confederate lines in a matter of hours. The victory helped to seal the South’s fate and bring an end to the Civil War the very next year.

1934—Maggie Lena Walker dies on this day at age 69. She had be­come perhaps the most powerful Black female businesswoman and social activist in America. Born to for­mer slaves who themselves became activists for Black betterment, Walk­er at the tender age of 14 joined the Independent Grand United Order of St. Luke in Richmond, Va. She would help transform the Order and led it to become a premier Black self-help group. At its height, the Order had 50,000 members, 1500 local chap­ters, and a multi-purpose financial complex. Under Walker, the Order started a newspaper–the St. Luke Herald and a bank—the St. Luke Pen­ny Savings Bank. Indeed, the bank was the only Black Richmond bank to survive the Great Depression bring­ing other banks under its wing and becoming the Consolidated Bank and Trust Company.

DECEMBER 16

1859—The last known slave ship, The Clotilde, lands in Mobile, Ala., with a cargo of 110 to 160 Africans. The importation of Africans as slaves had been illegal in America since 1808. But the law was poorly enforced. However, fearing possible arrest by federal authorities, owners burned the Clotilde and attempted to scatter the slaves. But a group managed to escape and succeeded in establish­ing a village near Mobile known as “Africatown.” The last known survivor of this group was Cudjo Lewis (Afri­can name Kossula).

DECEMBER 17

1663—Queen Nzingha of Angola dies at the age of 82. Known as the Warrior Princess of Matamba, Queen Nzingha gained legendary fame for her resistance to Portuguese at­tempts to colonize the interior of Af­rica. She also battled the Dutch slave trade. Leading a tribal group known as the Jugas, she is generally credit­ed with leading the stiffest resistance to early European colonialism and imperialism.

1939—Eddie Kendricks is born in Union Springs, Ala. Kendricks was the lead singer for the Temptations during the group’s heyday.

1975—Pioneer Jazz lyricist Noble Sissle dies on this day in 1975. He was one-half of the famous team of Sissle and Blake (Eubie Blake). Sissle wrote the lyrics and sang the songs while Blake composed and played the music. Sissle died at his home in Tampa, Fla. He was 86.

About Post Author