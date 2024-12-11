Digital Daily

Jamie Foxx Reveals He Suffered Brain Bleed in Atlanta, Stroke Amid Hospitalization

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Jamie Foxx has revealed new details about the medical emergency that sent him to the hospital last year.

Foxx opened up about his health struggles in his new Netflix special, “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was,” which was released on Tuesday (December 10). In April 2023, Foxx was hospitalized amid filming for a Netflix movie in Atlanta. His family declined to disclose details about the hospitalization, saying Foxx had suffered from a then-undisclosed “medical condition.”

In his Netflix special, Foxx said the health issue is still a “mystery.”

“April 11, I was having a bad headache and I asked my boy for an aspirin. And I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f**k to do,” he said.

“Before I could get the aspirin I went out,” Foxx continued. “I don’t remember 20 days.”

The actor thanked his sister, who he said drove him around Atlanta to find a hospital. Foxx ended up at Piedmont Hospital, where doctors said he had suffered a brain bleed that had resulted in a stroke. Doctors noted he would die without an operation, Foxx recalled.

Following the operation, doctors said Foxx would likely make a full recovery “but it’s going to be the worst year of his life.”

Foxx said he remembers waking up on May 4 in a wheelchair and not being able to walk. He was shocked to find out he suffered a stroke.

“Jamie Foxx don’t get strokes,” the actor recalled saying.

Foxx was taken to Chicago for rehab, where he said he had to drop the “arrogant” act to make a full recovery. The actor said his family kept him out of the public eye to protect him from internet reactions to his condition.

