DeKalb County Commissioner Terry’s Paid Leave Proposal Approved

DeKalb County Sets a New Benchmark for Workplace Policies That Put Families First

Today, Commissioner Ted Terry’s (D-Super District 6) pioneering paid leave policy has been officially approved by the Board of Commissioners, marking a pivotal moment in DeKalb County’s commitment to supporting its workforce. This historic decision positions DeKalb as a leader in family-focused workplace policies in Georgia and across the Southeast.

Effective immediately, the policy provides up to six weeks of paid leave for eligible employees to bond with a newborn, adopted, or foster child. It also expands sick leave benefits to include caregiving for grandparents and other family members, ensuring that employees can support their loved ones without compromising their financial stability.

“Today marks a proud moment for DeKalb County as we champion equity and compassion in the workplace,” said Commissioner Terry. “This policy not only supports our employees and their families but also sets a powerful example of how local government can lead with care and purpose.”

The new ordinance is expected to enhance employee retention and recruitment while fostering healthier, more equitable communities. By addressing the needs of a diverse workforce, DeKalb County continues to set the standard for local governments across the region.

“As elected officials our first care is for those we serve and the workforce who provides service. I am extremely proud to support Commissioner Terry’s paid leave policy and I look forward as CEO-Elect to doing even more to support our workforce,” said CEO Elect Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.

This approval by the Board of Commissioners follows months of advocacy and collaboration to craft a policy that meets the needs of employees and their families. Commissioner Terry’s leadership reflects DeKalb County’s forward-thinking approach to governance and its dedication to fostering a culture of care and equity.

