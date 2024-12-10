Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Set To Make Broadway Debut

Photo: Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is fulfilling another one of her lifelong dreams.

According to CNN, Jackson, the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court, is set to appear in the Broadway show “& Juliet” for a one-night performance on Saturday (December 7).

Jackson will participate in a walk-on role for the show before engaging in a talkback with the audience following the performance, according to the “& Juliet” Instagram account.

Details surrounding Jackson’s role during the show remain unclear. According to Deadline, Jackson will take on an ensemble spot that was created for her.

The role comes after Jackson revealed in her memoir “Lovely One” that she wrote about her dream of appearing in a Broadway show in her application essay for Harvard University, where she earned her undergraduate and law degrees.

Her fantasy was to become “the first Black, female Supreme Court justice to appear on a Broadway stage,” Jackson wrote in her college essay, per her memoir.

“Let’s make that teenage dream come true, Justice Jackson,” “& Juliet” said in its Instagram post.

“& Juliet” is a modern take on “Romeo and Juliet,” exploring what would’ve happened if Juliet didn’t die at the end of the Shakespeare tragedy.

As a student at Harvard, Jackson previously said future Academy Award winner Matt Damon was her scene partner. Jackson recalled receiving rave reviews from a professor after delivering a scene with Damon.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, I was better than Matt Damon in a scene,’” Jackson said.