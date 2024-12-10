Exclusive: Usher Unveils New Content Studio In Partnership With Boys & Girls Clubs Of Metro Atlanta

Usher returned to his hometown of Atlanta and unveiled a new content studio in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. On Dec. 9, Usher made an appearance at the Joseph B. Whitehead Boys & Girls Club located in Southeast, Atlanta where the Usher New Look Foundation introduced the Spark Lab.

The Spark Lab features a music and podcast studios and students were given courses on how to create a podcast, produce a song, and how to DJ.

During the unveiling, Usher shared how the Boys & Girls Clubs inspired him as a child.

“Boys & Girls Club would welcome me with open arms, and was a motivational place for me to be because of the people who were mentors,” Usher said. “The investment that they made in me is why we all get to reap the benefits in this moment. It’s about the opportunity to be able to help someone else. And that is something that my mother encouraged. I talked a minute ago about this being a full circle moment, but often in life, do you get those chances to have full circle moments where it all culminates and comes together, but I get to see it in real time.”

After touring the new Spark Lab, Usher put on his skates and decided roller skate with the students.

“The idea of skating is being able to deal with some of the anxiety and sometimes depression kids experience, I think it’s an outlet.” Usher said. “It’s a true outlet and an opportunity for kids to be able to embody and deal with some of the anxiety. When skating, it you fall, you get back up. That’s life. When we fall, we got to get back up.”

Usher was also given letter by Mayor Andre Dickens presented by Phillana Williams, Director, Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment. And he was presented a proclamation by the Atlanta City Council.

Usher’s Social Impact Tour, which has inspired over 4,800 youth across 11 cities. The Atlanta resident is currently in town as he continues his critically-acclaimed world tour.

About Post Author