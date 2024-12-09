The Carr Report: How to avoid debt while Christmas shopping this year

Getty Images

Can you believe it’s December already? Christmas decorations are everywhere, holiday music fills the air, and retailers are rolling out extended hours and irresistible sales to tempt you into spending. Every charitable organization is asking for donations, co-workers are pooling money for office gifts, and family members are dropping not-so-subtle hints about what they want under the tree. Even your church might be passing the plate for a gift for the pastor.

You believe in your heart that “it’s better to give than to receive,” but let’s be honest—your wallet is screaming, “Give me a break!” Mortgage, car payments, student loans, utility bills, and Uncle Sam are all vying for your attention. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed and tempted to overspend just to keep up with the spirit of giving.

As a financial advisor, I’ve heard it all. You want to make ends meet without falling into the debt trap. You dream of starting a Christmas savings fund in January, but let’s face it—life happens. By the time December rolls around, you’re scrambling to figure out how to make it all work without skipping bills or swiping credit cards you can’t afford to pay off.

But here’s the good news: you can enjoy the holiday season without financial stress or piling on debt. Here’s how:

Tips to Enjoy a Debt-Free Christmas

Set a Spending Limit and Stick to It

If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it. Before you even think about shopping, decide how much you can afford to spend on Christmas this year. Be realistic—this number should fit comfortably within your budget without sacrificing essential bills or savings goals.

Once you have your spending limit, stick to it! Use cash or debit cards instead of credit to avoid the temptation to overspend. Seeing your money physically leave your wallet can help you stay accountable.

Make a Thoughtful List

Channel your inner Santa: make a list and check it twice—or even three times. Write down the names of everyone you plan to shop for and assign a spending limit to each person. Be intentional about the people you include on your list.

As you review your list, ask yourself: “Does everyone on this list need a gift?” For example, consider trimming down your list by excluding co-workers, extended family, or adult friends. A heartfelt card or thoughtful gesture may suffice for these relationships instead.

Shop Smart and Early

One of the best ways to avoid overspending is to start shopping early. Last-minute shopping often leads to impulse purchases and higher prices. By planning ahead, you can take advantage of sales, discounts and promotions.

Use tools like price-comparison apps, coupon websites, and cashback offers to stretch your dollars further. Make it a game to see how much you can save on each item. And remember, a thoughtful gift doesn’t have to be expensive. Sometimes, it’s the small, personalized gestures that mean the most.

Avoid Holiday Debt Traps

The holiday season is filled with financial pitfalls designed to lure you into spending more than you can afford. For example:

Deferred Payment Offers: Retailers may offer “buy now, pay later” deals, but these often come with high-interest rates or hidden fees if you miss a payment.

Store Credit Card Discounts: Signing up for a store credit card at checkout might save you 10-20 percent on your purchase, but it could cost you upwards of 30 percent in interest and fees if you don’t pay the balance in full.

Avoid these traps by sticking to your spending limit and using only cash or debit cards for purchases.

Prioritize Time Over Money

Sometimes, the best gifts don’t come with a price tag. Plan a special day with loved ones, host a game night, or write heartfelt letters to show your appreciation. These gestures are often more memorable and meaningful than store-bought items.

Think about the people you’re shopping for. Would they value a handmade scrapbook, a personalized playlist, or a simple home-cooked meal over another store-bought gift? Time and thoughtfulness are often more valuable than money.

Give the Gift of Service

Instead of material gifts, consider offering your time or skills. Babysit for a busy parent, shovel snow for an elderly neighbor, or cook a homemade meal for a friend. These acts of kindness cost little but mean a lot.

You could also create coupons for your loved ones. For example: “Redeem this coupon for a free night of babysitting” or “Good for one car wash.” These thoughtful, service-based gifts can be fun to make and even more enjoyable to give.

Cut Back on Discretionary Spending

If your budget is tight, consider temporarily cutting back on non-essential expenses like dining out, streaming services, or entertainment. Redirect the money you save toward holiday expenses.

For example, if you usually spend $100 a month on eating out, consider preparing meals at home during December and using that money for Christmas gifts. Small sacrifices now can prevent financial regret later.

Consider a Holiday Side Hustle

If you’re still short on cash, pick up a part-time job or a seasonal gig. Many businesses hire extra help during the holidays, and even a few hours a week can make a big difference.

You could also consider freelance work or selling items you no longer need. Platforms like eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or Etsy are great for turning unused items or homemade crafts into extra cash.

Focus on Kids and Trim the List

If you’re truly in a financial pinch, focus your budget on the children in your life. Adults will understand if you explain that you’re scaling back this year.

You might also suggest a family gift exchange or Secret Santa arrangement. This way, everyone gets a gift, but no one feels pressured to buy for the entire family.

Set Yourself Up for Success Next Year

Once this holiday season is behind you, start planning for the next one. Open a dedicated Christmas savings account in January and commit to setting aside a small amount each month.

For example, if you save just $50 a month, you’ll have $600 by December—plenty for a thoughtful holiday without financial stress. Automating your savings can make this process seamless.

The holiday season should be about creating joyful memories, not financial headaches. With a little planning, creativity, and discipline, you can avoid the debt trap and start the new year on solid financial footing. Remember: Christmas is about love, connection, and generosity of spirit—not expensive gifts or over-the-top celebrations.

This year, give yourself the gift of financial peace by sticking to your budget and focusing on what truly matters. After all, the best things in life aren’t things.

(Damon Carr, Money Coach, can be reached at 412-216-1013 or via his website at www.damonmoneycoach.com.)

