Exclusive: Atlanta’s DreTL Wins Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow,’ Performs 1st Show At State Farm Arena

Atlanta’s DreTL proved to be the last rapper standing by winning Netflix’s second season of “Rhythm + Flow.” The show, which features celebrity judges Ludacris, Latto, and DJ Khaled, serves as a competition for up-and-coming rappers across the nation. DreTL beat out thousands of contestants and won the competition after performing his new hit, “Nobody.”

DreTL, a Georgia State University student who will be graduating in a few weeks, performed for the first time at State Farm Arena during halftime of the Hawks vs. Lakers game.

During an exclusive interview with ADW, DreTL shared thoughts on winning Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow” and how the competition changed his life.

How did you get involved with Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow”?

Honestly, I think it was a sign from God. I was doing a lot of shows and open mics, and some guy that know that I always worked with, he hit me up with a really cool opportunity. He reached out from a casting company. I took the opportunity, I took the risk, and I was one of the people chosen out of 100,000 across the entire country to go on to the show. And then, I won the entire thing.

What was it like for the series to be filmed in your hometown Atlanta?

I was disappointed at first when I heard it was in Atlanta, because I was ready to go to Los Angeles [laughs]. I thought I was going to get on a flight, but I just got in an Uber. But it worked out in my favor, even down to the judges, because the style that they have is the style that I have. From Ludacris, Latto and DJ Khaled. They can relate to my sound and my style, because they are all from the South as well.

You worked at State Farm Arena, and you were able to perform here in front of thousands. How does it feel to have a full circle moment?

I worked here for years and it’s so crazy, I was working here as recently as a couple of weeks ago. Because every time a concert or a game would happen, I would peek out and record videos and stuff. My cousin, who worked with me, he always told me, ‘you’re gonna be down there performing one day.’ So it’s very surreal, I was just working here in November and now I’m performing.

You will be graduating from Georgia State University soon, how does it feel for all of this to be happening at the same time?

I feel like it’s just all God’s blessing. You’re gonna go through so many struggles, and you’re gonna ask yourself, ‘why is this happening?’ And I feel like God will reward you if you just stay true to the mission that you’re on. I get to live through this all happening, and I get to graduate and it’s my birthday on December 12. I’m just blessed.

