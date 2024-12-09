American Roads Welcomes Regine Beauboeuf as New CEO

American Roads has appointed Regine Beauboeuf, PE, as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking a new era for the company as it builds upon its legacy of infrastructure excellence. Beauboeuf succeeds Neal Belitsky, who retires after nearly 27 years of transformative leadership.

With an impressive 39-year career managing complex transportation infrastructure projects, Beauboeuf brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President and Director of Infrastructure Mobility at HNTB. Beyond her professional achievements, Beauboeuf has been an active leader in Detroit and Michigan community organizations, further rooting her commitment to the region’s growth and development.

“I am excited to join American Roads as it embarks on a new phase of growth and development,” said Beauboeuf. “American Roads has a long history of serving communities in Alabama, Michigan, and Ontario. I look forward to strengthening our ties to these communities and enhancing our role as a vital transportation link.”

Beauboeuf emphasized her vision to reinforce the Detroit Windsor Tunnel (DWT) as a vital link in the region’s economy and an emblem of international collaboration. As the only underwater international transportation facility of its kind, the DWT connects the downtown areas of Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario, and has played a historic role in fostering community and economic ties. The tunnel continues to serve essential workers and daily commuters, reflecting a legacy of connection that dates back to Detroit’s significant contributions to the Underground Railroad.

Under Beauboeuf’s leadership, American Roads will focus on several key priorities, including increasing traffic and ensuring the financial success of its infrastructure. Diversifying the company’s vendors and service providers will be a priority, with an emphasis on intentional community investment and inclusion. Philanthropic efforts will also align with organizations that address critical community needs.

“Our objective is to remain a vital transportation link supporting Detroit’s revitalization and entrepreneurial success,” Beauboeuf added. “We aim to tell the compelling story of the Detroit Windsor Tunnel, celebrating its history while ensuring it remains the facility of choice for passenger car traffic.”

American Roads operates the Detroit Windsor Tunnel and three toll bridges in Alabama: the Tuscaloosa Bypass, Montgomery Expressway, and Emerald Mountain Expressway. For more information, visit www.americanroads.com.

As Beauboeuf takes the helm, American Roads is poised to continue its legacy of connecting communities and driving regional growth.

