Trump Ally Slams ‘Wicked’ For Alleged ‘Racism’ Against White Viewers

Photo: IMDB

Gina Loudon, a Donald Trump ally and political pundit, slammed Wicked for being “woke” and racist to white viewers amid the film’s widespread popularity.

During a recent episode of “American Sunrise,” a show on the far-right Real America’s Voice network, Loudon called out Wicked, the 2024 adaption of the award-winning Broadway production, for alleged “racism” and “racially appropriation” against white viewers.

“I was very excited at the idea of seeing the interpretation…I should have known it’s Hollyweird. I should have known they’d try to make it woke in the ways that they could think of,” Loudon, host of the conservative show, said.

The host went on to falsely claim that Ariana Grande, who stars as Glinda in the film, was Hispanic and “appropriating” the white character.

“Let’s just start with the fact they have Ariana Grande, who is obviously a Hispanic woman, playing the part of a ditsy, blond, white, really villain when it comes right down to it, for this particular movie. The racism and racial appropriation I just thought was offensive, frankly,” Loudon said.

“All white people aren’t dumb and evil,” she added, “and I just get kind of sick of that storyline. I feel like that’s where it started, and it kind of lost me there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Social media users condemned Loudon for her take.

“They really took woke from us and ran with it,” one Instagram user commented.

“‘Racial appropriation’ they wanna be oppressed so bad,” another chimed in.

“Calling Ariana Grande a Hispanic woman when she is literally EUROPEAN America is hilarious. The jokes write themselves lol,” a third person pointed out.