George Floyd Protestor Injured By Police Gets $2 Million

Photo: Getty Images

The city of Fort Lauderdale has agreed to pay $2 million to a protestor who was left with eye damage after she was hit by a rubber bullet during a 2020 protest over George Floyd’s murder, per the Associated Press.

38-year-old LaToya Ratlieff was injured by Fort Lauderdale police on May 31, 2020 when Detective Eliezer Ramos fired a rubber bullet during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Video shows Ratlieff being hit by the bullet while choking on tear gas deployed by officers. The incident left Ratlieff with a broken right eye socket, nerve damage to her eye, and a 20-stitch gash on her forehead. She also suffers from migraines and mental trauma.

“There were moments when, both mentally and physically, I was ready to give up. But I tried to focus on the fact that this was important, not just for me, but for everyone who seeks to use their voice to create meaningful change,” Ratlieff said in a statement on Wednesday (December 4). “While the financial settlement is important for the City to know that it cannot sweep these injustices under the rug, the corrective requirements will make sure that what happened to me must never happen to anyone else.”

A police department investigation cleared Ramos of wrongdoing. According to police, Ramos was aiming at a man who had thrown a tear gas canister back at officers when he hit Ratlieff. Police also cited alleged violence from protestors in its investigation.

After settling Ratlieff’s lawsuit, the city said it “remains committed to ensuring public safety and fostering trust” and noted that the settlement was “the best financial decision” over taking the case to trial.

“This decision allows us to move forward, focusing on the significant reforms already implemented in police practices, including changes to leadership, training, and engagement protocols,” the city’s statement reads.