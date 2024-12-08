Fort Mac LRA Mourns the Loss of Tyler Perry Studios Executive Steve Mensch

The Fort Mac Local Redevelopment Authority (Fort Mac LRA) expresses its deepest condolences to the family of Steve Mensch, the Tyler Perry Studios (TPS) community, and all who were privileged to know and work alongside him. Mensch, who served as President and Manager of General Operations for Tyler Perry Studios, joined the organization in 2016, shortly after its acquisition of the former Fort McPherson Army Base.

The entire community recognizes Steve’s leadership was instrumental in transforming the 330-acre property into one of the largest film and television production lots in the country. Under his guidance, TPS became a centerpiece of Atlanta’s burgeoning film industry and set the standard for operations by becoming the first production lot to reopen with COVID protocols during the pandemic.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Steve Mensch,” said Cassius F. Butts, Chairman of the Fort Mac LRA Board. “Steve’s vision, dedication, and expertise were integral to the remarkable success of Tyler Perry Studios and its profound impact on this community. His passing is an incredible loss for all of us, and our hearts go out to his family and the Tyler Perry Studios team during this difficult time.”

Prior to his role at Tyler Perry Studios, Mensch brought his extensive background in studio operations, strategic partnerships, and sales to prominent leadership roles at Third Rail Studios, Turner Broadcasting, and AT&T. His contributions to the entertainment industry have left a lasting legacy.

“Steve Mensch was a remarkable leader and a beloved member of our community,” added David Burt, Executive Director of the Fort Mac LRA. “On behalf of the Fort Mac LRA team, I extend my deepest sympathy to his wife, children, and the extended Tyler Perry Studios family. His dedication and professionalism were unparalleled, and his loss is felt deeply by all who knew him.”

Fort Mac LRA joins the Atlanta community in mourning his passing and honoring his profound contributions to our city and the entertainment industry.

