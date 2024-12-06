Quavo Teams Up With Luke Bryan, Teddy Swims For New Anthem, ‘Georgia Ways’

Quavo teamed up with Luke Bryan and Teddy Swims to release the new down south anthem, “Georgia Ways.” The collaboration combines multiple music genres including Trap, Country, and Soul.

“Georgia Ways” describes everyday life in the south.

“Let me tell you a lil’ story ’bout Uncle George, Taught me how to get it out the Georgia mud, Standin’ on the porch with a big ol’ gun, Better not step on the driveway, Georgia boys pullin’ out sideways, In the south we ball, how about them Dawgs,” Quavo sings.

The chorus continues to firmly paint a picture of embracing Georgia and southern roots.

“That’s just how I was raised, Stuck in my Georgia ways, Don’t carе about what you say, Some s— won’t never change, That’s just how I was raised, Stuck in my Georgia ways.”

The video is directed by Wyatt Spain, the accompanying music video for “Georgia Ways” transports viewers to the Georgia backcountry. Quavo, Luke, and Teddy seamlessly blend their signature vocal styles as they weave nostalgic verses over booming 808 drums and a country-inspired banjo melody. The video alternates between cinematic shots of the trio in their own authentic ‘Georgia ways,’ whether it be fishing or cruising through Georgia’s lush greenery, amplifying the song’s authentic Southern vibe.

Prior to the official release, Quavo teased the single by sharing a picture of himself fishing with Luke on Instagram, alerting fans that new music was on the way. The track also made a splash at last week’s University of Georgia vs. Georgia Tech football game, where it was played during the tailgate and on the jumbotron while Quavo was in attendance. Additionally, “Georgia Ways” will be featured across ESPN programming leading into SEC Championship and throughout the college football playoff. The network will also be highlighting a short clip of the official music video during the SEC Championship game on 12/7.





