Cirque Du Soleil Brings Excitement And Joy Of Christmas With ‘Twas the Night Before…’

Cirque Du Soleil brings the joy and excitement of Christmas with “Twas the Night Before…” The show takes on the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” and sends viewers on a thrilling ride as the lead character Isabella explores the elements of the holiday season.

The show opens with a father attempting to read the poem to Isabella who is distracted by her iPad. After initially rejecting Christmas traditions, Isabella is caught in a blizzard and separated from her father. This is where the adventure begins.

Some of the highlights includes St. Nick juggling glow in the dark clubs; a ballerina who performs solo acrobatics on a luggage cart; gymnasts disguised as reindeers who jump and dash through golden rings; a roller skating duo with matching green hair; and a solo bike performance by the lead character.

There also a mix of musical genres throughout the show which include hip-hop, rock, New Orleans jazz, and broadway.

“Twas the Night Before…” features a cast of 26 artists sailing from all over the world.

The show will be featured at the Fox Theater until Dec. 15.

