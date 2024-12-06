Atlanta Business Leader Antwan T. Lang Appointed To City Solid Waste Appeals Board

Atlanta City Council has appointed Antwan T. Lang, President and CEO of Atlantic South Group LLC and a respected Atlanta businessman, to serve on the Atlanta Solid Waste Appeals Board for a four-year term.

The Atlanta Solid Waste Appeals Board oversees appeals related to waste management services, ensuring transparency and fairness in the city’s waste policies. Lang’s appointment recognizes his proven leadership, commitment to public service, and dedication to Atlanta’s growth and sustainability.

“It is an honor to serve on the Solid Waste Appeals Board,” Lang stated. “As someone deeply invested in the well-being of our city, I am committed to upholding the principles of fairness and efficiency in Atlanta’s waste management system while ensuring our community’s voice is heard.”

In addition to leading Atlantic South Group LLC, Lang serves as the Chairman of the Atlanta Fulton Foundation and is actively involved in various civic and business organizations, including being a member of 100 Black Men of Atlanta and board member of the Thomas W. Dortch Foundation.

His extensive background in business development and public service positions him as a vital addition to the board. The Atlanta Solid Waste Appeals Board’s work is critical in shaping the city’s approach to waste management, addressing appeals with a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and equity.

