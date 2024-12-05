Celebrating Black Philanthropy: The Giving Legacy of Black Women

From Madam C.J. Walker to Rihanna, Black women philanthropists have a deep commitment to justice, equity, and the future.

by Levi Perrin

Black philanthropy is rooted in resilience, vision, and a commitment to community. Long before the worth was quantified in dollars or outcomes, the contributions wove generations together through mutual aid. Black women forged traditions of giving that have altered the lived experience of our people.

Recognizing that wealth is not the only currency, these change agents share time, talent, and resources to uplift humanity, especially those most in need.

From early mutual aid societies to the Black church, to Greek sororities, to donor-advised funds, Black women have defined philanthropy as more than charity. It is a vehicle for empowerment. As the abolitionist movement gained momentum, Black women stepped forward as fundraisers, organizers, and champions of freedom. Figures like Mary Ellen Pleasant — one of the first Black female self-made millionaires — used her wealth to fund the escape of slaves through the Underground Railroad. Their work extended beyond finances. Black women newspaper publishers and northern elites offered information, mentorship, and resources to those in need.

Visionaries & Change-Makers: Super Givers

Throughout history, Black women have defied convention to create lasting change. In this season of thanks and giving, we celebrate a few who epitomize the generosity, courage, and dedication that define Black philanthropy.

Madam C.J. Walker (December 23, 1867 – May 25, 1919) was a pioneer who built a thriving business empire as one of the first self-made female millionaires in the U.S. Beginning in grinding poverty, her beauty products created stable income for thousands of Black women. Walker’s philanthropy didn’t stop with job creation. She donated to countless causes, from scholarships to anti-lynching campaigns, ensuring her wealth uplifted her community.

Oseola McCarty (March 7, 1908 – September 26, 1999) redefined the idea of wealth. A humble washerwoman from Mississippi, she lived quietly and frugally, saving her modest earnings.

Upon retirement, she donated her life savings — $150,000 — to the University of Southern Mississippi, creating a scholarship fund for Black students. McCarty’s extraordinary gift was acknowledged with an honorary doctorate from USM and the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Bill Clinton. Her giving stands as a reminder that generosity is not bound by wealth. Her sacrifice — she never owned a car or a color TV — demonstrated that anyone, no matter their net worth, can make a meaningful difference.

Susan Burton transformed her personal journey through the revolving door of incarceration into a source of hope for others. After struggling with addiction and incarceration, Burton founded A New Way of Life (ANWOL) in Los Angeles to help formerly incarcerated women re-enter society. Starting with a modest cottage providing a roof to homeless formerly incarcerated women, today ANWOL provides housing, job training and legal assistance, and replication services that have created 30 programs across the country and in Africa. Helping women reclaim their lives, ANWOL is a modern mutual aid society, meeting people where they are with a second chance to build a better future.

LaTosha Brown is a voice for democracy and equality, co-founding the Black Voters Matter Fund to build Black political power in the South. Brown also launched the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium, an initiative dedicated to filling unanswered needs in a region historically ignored. This collaborative effort champions programs that invest in education, health, and leadership opportunities, providing young Black girls and women with resources to thrive. The goal is to create a supportive ecosystem that amplifies voices, nurtures potential, and ensures that future generations can drive meaningful change within their communities.

Rihanna needs no introduction as an artist, but her philanthropy speaks to her enduring commitment to social justice. Through the Clara Lionel Foundation, which she founded in 2012, Rihanna has addressed issues from climate change to emergency response and education. Beyond her well-known disaster relief efforts, she has also been a significant supporter of global healthcare, funding initiatives like the education of medical personnel and access to reproductive health services in regions where these resources are scarce.

From tithing at church to volunteerism, the generosity of Black women takes many forms beyond monetary donations. Witness the college student leading her sorority’s food drive, the grandmother who slips cash into the collection plate every Sunday, the mom who organizes a bake sale to ensure low-income children can participate in a class trip; and the civic leader who tirelessly devotes time and activism to social change.

A Legacy in Motion

Today, Black philanthropy remains as varied as the givers. Two-thirds of Black households contribute to charitable causes, often at a rate of 25% more than other groups, despite systemic barriers to wealth accumulation. These contributions, totaling over $11 billion annually, are emblematic of the power of collective giving.

At its heart, this giving spirit is a commitment to justice, equity, and shared responsibility for the future. In every era, Black women have carried this legacy forward, finding new ways to support their communities while honoring the sacrifices of those who came before them. Their gifts remind us that the greatest tribute is a future shaped by compassion, opportunity, and progress.

Joshua Levi Perrin is a writer for Unerased | Black Women Speak. Learn More about Giving Black.

