6 Culturally Relevant Holiday Books to Add to Your Gift List

These K-12 appropriate titles can foster a love of reading and help students return to school empowered and inspired.

by Quintessa Williams, Word In Black

The holiday season is more than just a break for Black K-12 students — it’s a chance to unwind and recharge after navigating a fall semester filled with challenges. Along with the normal academic pressures, students this year dealt with the weight of book bans, efforts to censor black history, the 2024 presidential election, and racist messages sent to kids after Donald Trump won.

Diving into culturally relevant reading over the holidays can be transformative for Black students. Research indicates that reading can reduce stress by 68%, surpassing other relaxation methods such as listening to music or walking. These books also celebrate Black heritage and reinforce a positive Black identity, providing a much-needed sense of belonging and empowerment.

So, whether you’re gifting one to an individual student or an entire classroom of kids, these six books are perfect for inspiring and uplifting Black K-12 students this holiday season.

For Elementary School Students

Thank you, Omu! by Oge Mora: This heartwarming tale follows Omu, an elderly woman who prepares a delicious stew with an enticing aroma that travels throughout her neighborhood. As neighbors follow the scent to her door, Omu generously shares her meal with everyone — only to find her pot empty when it’s time for her own dinner. In a touching turn of events, the community comes together to show their gratitude by bringing her a feast. This story illustrates themes of generosity, community, and thankfulness, — making it ideal for Black elementary students during the holidays.

The Nutcracker In Harlem by T.E. McMorrow: This retelling of the classic Nutcracker tale celebrates Black culture, jazz, music, and the magic of the holiday season. Set in 1920s Harlem, this version follows a young girl named Marie who receives a Nutcracker doll at a Christmas party. That night, she embarks on a magical journey where toys come to life, and she discovers her own voice and confidence.

For Middle School Students:

As Brave As You by Jason Reynolds: Genie, 11, and his soon-to-be 14-year-old brother, Ernie, spend a summer with their grandparents in rural Virginia, away from their Brooklyn home. During their stay, they learn about their family’s history, their grandfather’s blindness, and what bravery truly means. This novel for middle schoolers delves into themes of family and courage and encourages reflection and personal growth during the holiday season.

Tristan Strong Punches a Hole In the Sky: This story follows seventh-grader Tristan Strong, who is sent to his grandparents in Alabama after losing his best friend, Eddie. While there, Tristan accidentally opens a portal to a world where African American folk heroes exist. Intertwining mythology and adventure, Tristan sets on a journey to reunite with Eddie and discover his storytelling power. This mythological fantasy is an engaging read for Black middle school students, providing them with entertainment and a deeper connection to cultural heritage.

For High School Students:

Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler: Set in a fantastical future, the novel follows Lauren Olamina, a 15-year-old Black girl who can feel others’ pain as she navigates a world plagued by social and environmental collapse. She develops a new belief system called “Earthseed” and embarks on a journey to find a safe haven. The story represents resilience, community, and the power of faith, offering Black high schoolers an inspiring read during the holidays.

The Voting Booth by Brandy Colbert: On Election Day, two first-time Black teen voters, Marva and Duke, meet at the polling place to make their votes count. In a surprising turn of events, Duke is turned away, and together, he and Marva team up to ensure their votes count. In the midst, the two end up falling in love. This novel highlights the importance of civic engagement and youth activism — a timely story that encourages Black high school students to reflect on their role in society and the impact they can make.

