This Week In Black History December 4-10, 2024

LITTLE RICHARD

DECEMBER 4

1783—General George Washington gives his famous farewell address to troops at Fraunces Tavern in New York City. The tavern was owned by a prom­inent Black businessman of French and West Indian descent named Samu­el “Black Sam” Fraunces, who had aid­ed the Americans in their bid to gain independence from England. After he became president, Washington hired Fraunces as his chief steward.

1807—Prince Hall dies. His was one of the most prominent Black names in colonial America. Hall was born (circa 1748) in Barbados in the West Indies and migrated to Boston. He became one of the leaders of the city’s Black community. He also became an aboli­tionist and a Mason. In fact, he is con­sidered the “father of Black Masons.” He also fought in the American war for independence from England.

1906-Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is the oldest intercollegiate his­torically African American fraternity. It was initially a literary and social stud­ies club organized in the 1905–1906 school year at Cornell University but later evolved into a fraternity with a founding date of December 4, 1906.

DECEMBER 5

1775—A memorial is dedicated to Salem Poor in Cambridge, Mass. Poor was a slave who had bought his free­dom and became a hero fighting in the American Revolutionary War for inde­pendence from England. He so distin­guished himself in battle, including at Bunker Hill, that he won the praise of 14 officers.

1784—The amazing poet Phyllis Wheatley dies in Boston, Mass. Wheat­ley was kidnapped in Africa at age 7 and sold to a prosperous Boston fami­ly, which placed a high value on educa­tion. By age 12, she was reading Greek and Latin classics. In the 1770s she be­came a sensation in the city because of her amazing ability to write poetry. A London company published her first book of poetry. Sadly, she died in pov­erty before she could find a publisher for her second book. That second vol­ume has never been found. Although some letters she wrote during this pe­riod were recently discovered and sold at auction.

1870—Legendary Black cowboy Wil­liam “Bill” Pickett is born in Travis County, Texas. Standing only 5’7” and weighing 145 pounds, he is considered one of the toughest men every to be called a cowboy. He became famous in the Miller Brothers 101 Ranch Wild West Shows where he performed dare devil feats and invented the rodeo sport of “bulldogging.” He is thought to have been of Black and Indian descent. He died at age 70 in Ponca City, Okla.

1870—Alexandre Dumas (pere) dies in France. Dumas, one of the most fa­mous French writers of the 1800s, was a Black man born to a French marquis and a slave woman on the island of St. Domingue (now Haiti). Dumas wrote such noted works as “The Three Mus­keteers” and “The Count De Monte Cristo.”

1932—The “King of Gospel” Rev. James Cleveland is born in Chicago, Ill.

1932—Flamboyant singer-performer Richard Wayne Penniman (December 5, 1932 – May 9, 2020), known professionally as “Little Richard”, was a singer, pianist, and songwriter. “Little Richard” was born and raised in Macon, Ga. He became one of the founding fathers of rock-and-roll. His dynamic stage performance and ho­mosexuality often landed him in trou­ble, but he remained a major force in the music field.

1955—The historic bus boycott be­gins in Montgomery, Ala. The Black boycott of city buses was set in motion when civil rights heroine Rosa Parks re­fused to surrender her seat on the bus to a White man. The law at that time re­quired her to give up the seat. A young minister named Martin Luther King Jr. was called upon to lead the boycott launching his career as the national civil rights leader.

1957—New York becomes the first city to pass a law banning racial or re­ligious discrimination in housing with the Fair Housing Practices law.

DECEMBER 6

1849—Harriet (Ross) Tubman es­capes slavery in Maryland. But she becomes perhaps the greatest “con­ductor” on the Underground Rail Road returning to the South 19 times and helping an estimated 300 slaves es­cape. Despite a serious head injury received from an angry slave master when she refused to beat another slave, Tubman was one of Black Ameri­ca’s greatest examples of courage and determination. During the Civil War she also spied on the South and relayed the information to Northern generals.

1870—Joseph H. Rainey (1832-1887) is sworn in as the first Black to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives. He represented South Carolina—the state in which he was born a slave. But his father—a barber—managed to raise the money to purchase his family’s freedom. Earlier this year, the portrait of Rainey was finally hung in the House of Representatives.

1949—Blues legend Huddie “Lead­belly” Ledbetter dies. Ledbetter was born in 1885 near Mooringsport, La. But he had a quick temper and a vio­lent streak. Thus, he stayed in trouble with the law. Indeed, his musical ge­nius was discovered in jail by a visit­ing White folklorist. Upon release from prison, he moved north and became a sensation performing in the U.S. and Europe.

1961—Revolutionary psychiatrist and writer Frantz Fanon dies in Wash­ington, D.C., where he had gone for medical treatment. In his writings, the Martinique-born Fanon explored the psychological aspects of racial oppres­sion and Black liberation. His most fa­mous works were “Black Skins, White Masks” and “Wretched of the Earth,” which was considered by many “the handbook for Black revolution.”

DECEMBER 7

1931—Comer Cottrell is born. Cottrell founds the Pro-Line hair care products company. He also becomes the first Black to own part of a professional baseball team when he buys into the Texas Rangers in 1989.

1941—Dorie Miller shoots down three or four Japanese war planes during the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Har­bor. Miller was a kitchen worker on the USS Arizona who had learned to oper­ate the ship’s weapons. After his death he was awarded the Navy Cross.

DECEMBER 8

1850—Lucy Ann Stanton graduates from Oberlin College in Ohio. She is believed to be the first Black female college graduate in America.

1936—The Gibbs v. Board of Educa­tion in Montgomery County, Md., deci­sion is rendered. It was the first of a se­ries of court rulings, which eliminated the practice of paying White teachers more than Black teachers.

DECEMBER 9

1872—P.B.S. Pinchback begins serv­ing as the first Black governor of Loui­siana. He served for a little more than a month. Pinchback, son of a White plantation owner and a former Macon, Ga., slave, was a major force in Loui­siana politics after the civil war and during Reconstruction. He was also in­strumental in the 1879 establishment of Southern University.

1875—Carter G. Woodson is born in New Canton, Va. In 1926, Woodson started the first Negro History Week which grew to become Black History Month.

DECEMBER 10

1846—Norbert Rillieux invents the “multiple effect pan evaporator” which revolutionizes the sugar industry and makes the work much less hazard­ous for the workers. Rillieux was born “quadroon libre” in New Orleans, La. His father was a wealthy French plan­tation owner and his mother a former slave. He was sent to Paris, France, to be educated in engineering. He also researched Egyptian hieroglyphics. There is no record that he ever re­turned to the U.S. after the 1850s. He died in Paris in 1894.

1854—Edwin C. Berry is born in Oberlin, Ohio. In Athens, Ohio, he co-founds the City Restaurant and builds the Hotel Berry which was to become one of the most elegant hotels in the entire state. By the time he retired in 1921, he was one of the most success­ful Black businessmen in America. He dies in 1931.

1950—Ralph Bunche becomes the first African American awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Bunch was born in Detroit, Mich. But his family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and then Los Angeles, Calif., where he showed academic genius and won a scholar­ship to Harvard. His fame came when he worked out a temporary settlement between the Palestinians and the Jews after the state of Israel was established in 1948 on Palestinian lands. It was that work which won him the Nobel Peace Prize.

About Post Author