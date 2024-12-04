Spelman Grad Eshé Collins Wins Atlanta City Council Seat Following Run-Off Election

Eshé Collins defeated Nicole ” Nikki” Evans Jones for the City of Atlanta District 3 At Large Council Seat in yesterday’s run-off Election. Collins received about 8,800 votes, while Evans Jones received nearly 6,000 votes.

Collins earned a B.A. in Psychology from Spelman College, an M.S. in Educational Leadership from Georgia State University and a J.D., cum laude from North Carolina Central University School of Law.

Collins also has experience as a civil rights attorney and is the former chair of the Atlanta Board of Education. She will takeover a council seat left vacant following the unexpired term of former council member Keisha Sean Waites.

In DeKalb County, Nicole Massiah defeated Andrew W. Bell for the DeKalb County District 3. In District 7 runoff, LeDona Bolton defeated Jacqueline Adams.

