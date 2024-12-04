Ex-Deputy Charged In Sonya Massey’s Killing Could Soon Be Released

Photo: Getty Images

The former Illinois sheriff’s deputy charged with killing Sonya Massey could soon be released ahead of his trial.

On Monday (December 2), Circuit Court Judge Ryan Cadagin, who initially denied pre-trial release for Sean Grayson, said he would comply with an appellate court’s ruling to overturn the decision to keep the ex-deputy in custody, per NBC News.

Candagin said he would on Friday (December 6) determine “the least restrictive conditions” for Grayson’s release.

Grayson is facing first-degree murder charges in connection to the July shooting death of Massey, who had called 911 to report a potential intruder at her home.

Video shows Grayson pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot Massey after she grabbed a pot of hot water off of her stove. Massey ducked behind her kitchen counter before Grayson shot her in the face.

Cadagin said he initially denied Grayson’s pre-trial release because his actions were “a departure from the basic expectations of civil society.” In August, Cadagin rejected a request for Grayson to be released due to his medical needs, including treatment for colon cancer.

Mark Wykoff, Grayson’s attorney, argued that Grayson was no longer a threat to the community because he had been fired from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Last week, the 4th District Appellate Court ruled that the denial of Grayson’s pre-trial release was improper.

“The trial court’s focus on defendant’s failings as a law enforcement officer, while understandable, distracted from the central question of how to address any risk he posed after being stripped of his office,” the appellate court’s ruling states.

On Monday, protestors gathered outside of the courthouse, chanting “Sonya’s life matters!” James Wilburn, Massey’s father, condemned the appellate court’s ruling following Monday’s hearing.

“This appellate court ruling was a serious miscarriage of justice, as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “And we’re going to get justice for my daughter, whatever it takes. Whatever it takes.”