Hawks Defeat Pelicans In Dejounte Murray’s Return To Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks improved their winning streak to four in a row after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 124-112. Led by De’Andre Hunter’s 22 points and Trae Young’s 15 assists, the Hawks played spoiler to their former teammate Dejounte Murray who returned to State Farm Arena since being traded during the offseason.

Murray was a key member of the Hawks last season and averaged 22 points per game and six assists. The team played a dedication video of Murray’s highlights in Atlanta during the first quarter.

Young shared thoughts on Murray’s return after the game and revealed that the two remain in contact.

“It was different playing against him tonight,” Young said. “He’s just getting back from injury. We knew he was a focal point for their team, so we tried to make it as tough as possible for him. And we did a good job on him. Him, being in the Western Conference doesn’t really affect us as much, so we have still been communicating behind the scenes. Every now and then, we both check up on each other. But I’m glad we got this one. I know he’s hurt he didn’t win tonight, I know he’s competitive.”

The Hawks were able to put together a complete game with Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels scoring 19 points, and rookie Zaccharie Risacher scoring 13 points.

Onyeka Okungwu added 12 and Kobe Bufkin scored 10 off the bench.

The Hawks will also face off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday and LeBron James and the Lakers will be in town on Friday.

About Post Author