Election Day In Atlanta: Here’s What You Should Know

Today is Election Day in metro Atlanta. Several key races will take place in the Atlanta City Council, East Point City Council, the Henry County Commission and the Mulberry City Council.

The most noted race is between Nicole ” Nikki” Evans Jones and Eshé Collins, both running for the City of Atlanta District 3 At Large Council Seat.

On Nov. 5, Jones received 40% of the vote and Collins received 24.5%.

Jones has experience as an educator and former school principal. And Collins has experience as a civil rights attorney and former chair of the Atlanta Board of Education.

Collins earned a B.A. in Psychology from Spelman College, an M.S. in Educational Leadership from Georgia State University and a J.D., cum laude from North Carolina Central University School of Law.

Evans Jones graduated from Benjamin E. Mays High School, earned Bachelor’s degree from Howard University, and an M.A. and Ed. D. from Clark Atlanta University.

Evans Jones three priorities include collaborative safety, attainable housing, and equitable transportation. Collins’ three priorities include equitable development, education and youth empowerment, and environmental sustainability. In East Point, Jermaine Wright (31.87%) and Shean Atkins (30.77%) will challenge each other for the East Point City Council Ward B seat. Voters can find sample ballots, districts and precinct locations on Georgia’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

About Post Author