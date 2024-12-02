Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar: The Reason Behind The Legal Battle (Podcast)

Drake recently filed two legal motions against UMG over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

In the first filing, Drake claimed that UMG, a label he and Kendrick are both signed to, launched an illegal “scheme” involving bots, payola and other methods.

The legal motion claims, “UMG engaged in conduct designed to artificially inflate the popularity of ‘Not Like Us’… including by licensing the song at drastically reduced rates to Spotify and using ‘bots’ to generate the false impression that the song was more popular than it was in reality.” Drake filed a second legal motion claiming that UMG allowed Kendrick Lamar to make defamatory remarks on “Not Like Us.”

The Canada-based podcast “Mornings With Simi” interviews journalist/author A.R. Shaw who shares thoughts on the cultural and legal impact of Drake’s legal motion.

View podcast below:

