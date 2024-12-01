How BoatXShare Seeks To Empower Women And Create New Opportunities In The Boating Industry

Nakornsri Sintaisong, founder of BoatXShare, seeks to redefine the boating industry with a new company that will make it easier for consumers to rent and charter boats.

With the venture, Sintaisong will also work to empower women through programs that offer safety certification and pathways to professional licensing.

Sintaisong shares thoughts on BoatXShare and helping to create a more inclusive environment for women in boating.

One of your goals is to get more women involved in boating. How does BoatXShare plan to achieve that?

We’re passionate about creating pathways for women to feel confident and capable on the water. To that end, we’re launching a comprehensive training program that starts with boating discovery experiences and culminates in participants earning their Boating Safety Certificate. This certification is a vital first step in safe and responsible boating. For those who want to take it further, the program also offers a pathway to earning a U.S. Coast Guard Captain’s License. Our ultimate goal is to empower women to start their own charter businesses and redefine the landscape of the boating industry.

Why is it important for BoatXShare to support women-owned charter businesses?

Supporting women-owned charter businesses creates a ripple effect of empowerment. Women bring unique insights and leadership to the industry, and by helping them succeed, we’re building a more innovative and inclusive boating ecosystem. We also want to break down the barriers that have traditionally kept women out of this space, showing that boating is for everyone—whether they’re captaining a vessel, renting one, or starting their own charter business.

BoatXShare was recently mentioned in People magazine. What does that recognition mean for your brand?

Being featured in People magazine is a significant milestone for us. It validates the hard work we’ve put into building a platform that makes boating more accessible and impactful. This kind of recognition helps shine a light on our mission and amplifies our voice as we work to create a more inclusive boating community.

What’s your overall vision for BoatXShare as it grows?

My vision is for BoatXShare to be more than just a peer-to-peer rental platform—it’s a community and a movement. We want to connect people with transformative experiences on the water, empower women to lead in the boating industry and make boating accessible to all. By expanding our services, training programs, and global reach, I see BoatXShare setting the standard for what the future of boating can be.

About Post Author