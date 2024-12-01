Disturbing Video Shows Trump Asking Young Black Girl To ‘Buy’ Her Hair

Photo: Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump is facing backlash after he offered to purchase a young Black girl’s hair for “millions.”

In a now-viral video, Trump appeared to be driving a buggy at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach when he approached a Black girl over her hair.

“Oh, I love that girl,” the president-elect said in the video as he stopped his golf cart. “I love that hair. I want her hair!”

Trump, apparently enamored by the girl’s curly brown hair, asked the child if he could “buy” her hair for “millions.”

“Can I buy your hair?” he asked. “I’ll pay you millions for that.”

The girl appeared to respond to Trump by saying “I voted for you.”

“I voted for you too,” Trump replied.

Trump then reportedly invited the girl to take a photo with him on his golf cart.

Trump to a little Black girl at his golf club: “Oh, I love that girl. I love that hair. I want her hair. Can I buy your hair? I’ll pay you millions for that.” pic.twitter.com/szYC6QnpFn — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 25, 2024

The former and future president’s actions sparked outrage on social media.

“Slavemaster talk,” one X user tweeted.

Slave master talk — JY7 (@JY5816) November 25, 2024

“He doesn’t understand how buying black girls may be a bad look because in his circles, buying black women is the norm,” another person wrote.

He doesn’t understand how buying black girls may be a bad look because in his circles, buying black women is the norm. — Grace🇺🇸 (@grace_hackney) November 25, 2024

“Hey Trump, even you can’t just buy Black children,” a third user said.

Hey Trmp, even you can’t just buy Black children. — 𝚆𝙰𝙻𝙻𝙰𝙲𝙴•ᴬᴺᴰ•𝕍𝕆𝕄𝕀𝕋🤢 (@WallaceAndV0mit) November 25, 2024