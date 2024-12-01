Bishop T.D. Jakes Gives Health Update Follownig ‘Life-Threatening Calamity’ [VIDEO]

By bawintern1

During a virtual conversation on Sunday, Dec. 1, Bishop T.D. Jakes gave members of The Potter’s House of Dallas an update on his recent health scare.

The talk comes just one week after Jakes was rushed to an area hospital after he experienced an onstage medical emergency while delivering a sermon on November 24th. First described as a “slight health incident” in an online statement by The Potters’ House, Jakes revealed things were far more serious.

“I told you last Sunday, that I would see you this Sunday and so here I am,” the 67-year-old bishop said before the crowd.

“Many of you don’t realize you’re looking at a miracle,” Jakes said on Sunday. “I faced a life-threatening calamity, was rushed to the ICU unit, I had emergency surgery. Survived the surgery.”

Reflecting on the incident, Jakes explained that as members of the church surrounded him, even he was unclear about what was happening.

“I looked around and saw everybody around me, and I was annoyed because I didn’t know why everybody was around me,” he said adding that he is now home recovering.

Take a look at T.D. Jakes addressing his health scare below.

