10 Black Businesses To Support This Fall and Beyond

Photo: Getty Images

Fall is here, and fans of sweater weather, denim jackets, and homecoming couldn’t be more excited.

To kick off the season, the Black Information Network caught up with Amani Macaulay and Chima Burey, the co-founders of Duke & Dame Salted Caramel Whiskey, to talk about how their unique whiskey is perfect for the cooler months.

The company was founded after a chance conversation after dinner one night and a series of experiments in a kitchen-turned-science lab.

“The topic came up: if you could start your own flavor of whiskey, what would it be?” Burey explained. “When it came to me, I said I would do something like Werther’s Original or sugar babies, sugar daddies, so salted caramel, and everyone at the table said, ‘Wow, what a great idea,’ but of course,e we all went back to work, it was just dinner conversation, I didn’t take it seriously at the time.”

It was three years later before the two met up again and started laying out a plan for a new flavor of whiskey to enter the growing market. And, as the saying goes, the rest is history.

“Our kitchens looked like chemistry labs. We were going back and forth on the make up of whiskey, and the formula,” Burey said. The founders’ friends sampled the product as the two built the flavor profile to what it is today.

Macaulay explained that the goal was simple: to create “a real whiskey” that stood out in the market. “We wanted it to have an amazing aroma and flavor that was 100% natural,” he said. “We wanted it to be a whiskey everyone could enjoy.”

With its high-quality flavor, low sugar content, and versatility in cocktails and recipes, Duke & Dame Salted Caramel Whiskey is the perfect sip to welcome fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke & Dame Whiskey (@dukeanddamewhiskey)

As Black business owners, Macaulay and Burey say their biggest challenge was not necessarily having a blueprint to follow. “There’s not too many of us in the spirit space, let alone the whiskey space,” Burey said. “And just being able to call a friend or call somebody that you know right away who have done it before,” was a challenge.

Their biggest reward? Seeing people enjoy their product.

You can check out Duke & Dame here, and on the brand’s YouTube channel here for recipes and cocktail ideas, and more below.

We’re just getting started with the fall-inspired Black-owned businesses, all of which can be enjoyed and supported year round.

Check out these other businesses to make this autumn an amazing one.

Caribbrew Coffee

Coffee and chocolate lovers, rejoice! Here’s a Black woman-founded coffee and chocolate brand that supports Haitian farmers directly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caribbrew (@caribbrew)

ItzMade4Me Vegan Hair & Skin Care

Colder weather means our skin needs some more TLC. ItzMade4Me offers a variety of coco and shea butters, perfect to protect hair and skin all year round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITZMADE4ME | HairCare SkinCare (@itzmade4me)

Rell Brook Health & Wellness Products

Get your immune system together with Rell Brook Health & Wellness Products. The company offers Elderberry syrups, teas and more, perfect for all around health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janese McCutchen (@rellbrookhouseofnaturals)

Feww Essentials

Who doesn’t love a good candle! Get your home smelling right with Feww Essentials candles and incense products.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FewwEssentials (@fewwessentials)

Treb And Flame

There’s no such thing as too many candles! Treb and Flame offers a curated playlist with each of their unique scents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @trebleandflame

Lost In The Sauce

Vegan Hot Sauce perfect for fall recipes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lost In The Sauce LLC ™️ (@lostinthesauce_llc)

The Jungalow

Bedding Essentials for your home, perfect to curl up in! Check out the company’s other decor and home essentials, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌿Jungalow® (@thejungalow)

Vieryle Watches

Getting suited and booted for fall isn’t complete without a timepiece. Check out Vieryle Watches for unique jewelry to add to your collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIERYLE® (@vierylewatches)

District of Clothing

The District of Clothing offers hoodies, T-shirts, all of the essentials for fall, all with a message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DISTRICT of CLOTHING (@districtofclothing)

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.