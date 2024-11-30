Tristan Wilds, Candace Maxwell, Tiny & Heiress Harris Attend ‘The Day Before Christmas’ Screening In ATL

The Atlanta premiere of the BET+ original movie, “The Day Before Christmas,” featured several celebrity guests that included Tristan Wilds, Candace Maxwell, and Tiny and Heiress Harris and more.

The film, which stars Wilds and Maxwell, revolves around two single parents who accidentally swap phones and their children’s backpacks on a hectic Christmas Eve. The two find themselves covering for each other in a series of chaotic yet heartwarming events, leading to an unexpected romance.

View images below:

