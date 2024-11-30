Digital Daily

VP Kamala Harris Urges Supporters To Hold On To Power In 1st Remarks Since Concession

Kamala Harris is speaking out for the first time since conceding the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump.

On Tuesday (November 26), the Democratic Party shared a video on social media of Harris urging her supporters to hold on to their “power” after her election loss to Trump.

“I just have to remind you, don’t you ever let anybody take your power from you. you have the same power that you did before November 5, and you have the same purpose that you did, and you have the same ability to engage and inspire,” Harris said in the video. “So don’t ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you.”

The video message came on the heels of Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, discussing campaign spending with the Democratic Party’s financial committee on Tuesday, according to The Hill.

“The outcome of this election is obviously not what we wanted. It is not what we worked so hard for, but I am proud of the race we ran and your role in this was critical,” Harris told the financial committee, per the outlet. “What we did in 107 days was unprecedented. Think about the coalition that we built.”

The vice president noted that the campaign raised nearly $1.5 billion in roughly three months. Roughly 8 million donors contributed to the campaign, she said.

In Tuesday’s video message, Harris emphasized that her supporters’ efforts to help her win the election didn’t go to waste.

“The work that you all did, it’s going to have [a] lasting effect,” she said. “Again I’ll say, you know, the election didn’t turn out like we wanted it to, certainly not as we planned for it to, but understand that the work we put into it was about empowering people. That’s the spirit with what we did.”

Harris’ message followed her concession speech at Howard University, where she told the crowd, “Do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves.”

