Morehouse School Of Medicine Graduate And Scientist Dr. Viola Lanier To Open Book Boutique In Metro Atlanta

Dr. Viola Lanier wants to encourage an increase in leisure reading in a comfortable settings. This weekend, the scientist and graduate of Morehouse School of Medicine will host the grand opening of “A Better Today Books & Boutique” in Cobb County, a suburb of Atlanta.

Along with books, the boutique will offer scented candles to essential oils, and an assortment of wellness products.

Dr. Lanier recently discussed her vision for the book boutique and grand opening with ADW.

Can you share your background and what inspired the opening of the book boutique?

I’m an academically trained biomedical scientist who went to Morehouse School of Medicine. I currently in the medical industry and specialize in oncology. I grew up in the Bronx, New York and took a lot of my creativity from the Bronx and brought it here. And now I’m at the point where I am opening the one of a kind bookstore in Marietta Georgia, one of the first African American women in Marietta Georgia with a bookstore.

When did you decide to open “A Better Today Books & Boutique”?

When in medical school, I spent a lot of my years reading. Over the last two years, I realized how much I enjoyed the moments that reading used to bring me and I wanted to encourage other people to have more moments where they’re just sitting, being quiet, reading and taking in information. So those things kind of inspired me to say, ‘You know what, I want to create a bookstore that has an environment that encourages those moments of reading in a comfortable setting.

What can guests expect from the grand opening?

The grand opening is going to be a celebration. So we’re going to have a red carpet, but our version is the green carpet, because our bookstore is based off of a serene and whimsical environment. People will be taking photos. There’ll be a host interviewing people, taking photos of them. And then there will be some giveaways. We have Rise Coffee, which is a community coffee shop that is operated and ran by people who have special needs as well as those who don’t. And so they’ll be here giving out coffee, hot chocolate, some goodie treats. This is going to be a lot of exciting music, giveaways, and prizes. So it’s going to be a fun time.

What: Grand Opening Ceremony

When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, Noon – 2 p.m. (Ribbon Cutting)

Store Hours: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Where: 2300 Shallowford Rd Ste. 8 Marietta, GA 30066

Guest R.S.V.P.: [email protected]

About Post Author