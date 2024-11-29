Comedian Mario Tory To Perform New Special This Weekend In Atlanta

Comedian Mario Tory has made a name for himself in the comedy circuit for over a decade. In 2017, Tory teamed up with Kevin Hart for the comedy special, “Man of the House.”

Tory, who continues to tour, will be back in Atlanta this weekend with several shows at Uptown Comedy Corner. He will also be doing a live taping of his new comedy special, “Glad I’m Grown.”

Tory spoke with ADW about life in comedy and his new special.

You were raised in Tennessee, like, what inspired you to get into comedy?

I believe family was the main reason. You know, when you grow up around a lot out of family, you get a little bit of everything from everybody. So coming up in Tennessee, my whole family was always together, and we never held our tongues back. So we were all funny in some way. And so I guess that kind of catapulted me into being comfortable with comedy. I never even went to a comedy club until I moved to Atlanta. So when I actually got to Atlanta and saw the comedy scene and the energy it was so amazing. It gave me the heart to really take a chance and step out and try a new venture in comedy in 16 years ever since.

You did a Comedy Central special produced by Kevin Hart, how did that come together?

It was amazing. A few years back, I got a chance to let people see me work on the national platform when I got a call to do Comedy Central. It allowed me to be on a bigger platform in front of different people produced by Kevin Hart. I would say just keep grinding and somebody will see you. Even though you might think nobody’s seeing you, at some point somebody will see you. So just keep going.

You will be in Atlanta this week, what can attendees expect from your special?

You can expect some natural, organic comedy. I know people are gonna be stuffed full of turkeys and dressing and deviled eggs and all that. But come out Thanksgiving weekend. I will be taping my live special and it’s my birthday weekend as well. I will be promoting my animation that I got going on. So shout out to hype vision along the side with them. Guys, I got a animation coming out entitled, “The Adventures of Ash and Chapp.” So I’m dropping all of that that weekend.

