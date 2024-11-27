Digital Daily

Wendy Williams ‘Permanently Incapacitated’ Amid Dementia Battle: Guardian

Wendy Williams is “permanently incapacitated” amid her battle with dementia, according to her guardian.

In a new court filing obtained by TMZ, Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, said the former talk show host “has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.”

Williams was diagnosed with aphasia and dementia in May 2023, roughly one year after a legal guardian was put in place to oversee her health and finances.

The new court filing comes after Morrissey filed a lawsuit in February to stop Lifetime from releasing the “Where Is Wendy Williams?” documentary. The documentary showed Williams’ struggles with alcohol, including a moment where she drank a whole bottle of vodka.

In the latest filing, Morrissey is requesting that the court redact parts of the case to protect William’s health information, familial relationships, and finances.

Williams was last spotted publicly in August while shopping with her son at a holistic wellness store in New Jersey. In October, Williams was interviewed by the Daily Mail and discussed the Diddy’s arrest and charges.

