This Week In Black History November 29-December 2, 2024

NOVEMBER 27

1895—Novelist and playwright Alex­andre Dumas [Jr. or fils] dies in France. He was the son of the much more fa­mous Alexandre Dumas [Sr.] who au­thored such works as “The Three Mus­keteers” and “The Count De Monte Cristo.” However, “junior” was also an accomplished novelist with his most fa­mous work being “La Dame Aux Came­lias.” When confronted with French racism, Dumas is frequently quoted as telling his detractors, “My father was a Creole, his father a Negro, and his father a monkey. My family, it seems, begins where yours left off.”

1942—Rock musician Jimi Hendrix is born in Seattle, Wash. Hendrix is con­sidered one of the greatest guitarists to have ever played. Unfortunately, he died of a drug overdose while on tour in Europe.

NOVEMBER 28

1753—Revolutionary War soldier James Robinson is born in Maryland. Historically, like “40 acres and a mule,” Robinson epitomizes the White man’s false promises to the Black man. Rob­inson, a slave, was promised his free­dom for fighting in America’s War of In­dependence from Britain. He fought so well that he won a medal for bravery at the Battle of Yorktown. However, after the war he was sold back into slavery. But he did live to see the end of slav­ery. He died in Detroit, Mich., in 1868.

1929—Berry Gordy is born in Detroit, Mich. He founded Motown Records in 1957 and built it into the greatest Black-owned record company in U.S. histo­ry. It was later sold to a major White-owned corporation and is now based in Los Angeles, Calif.

1960—Richard Wright, perhaps Black America’s greatest novelist, dies in Paris, France. He was only 52. Wright’s best known works included “Native Son,” “Black Power” and “Black Boy.” Wright’s opposition to American racism led him to join the communist party. He later quit. But he refused to return to America in 1952 as the coun­try was going through an anti-commu­nist witch hunt.

1961—Ernie Davis becomes the first Black man to win college football’s prestigious Heisman Trophy.

1997—Coleman Young, Detroit’s first Black mayor, dies at 79. He presided over his adopted city for an unprece­dented five terms.

NOVEMBER 29

1780—After initial racist opposition, especially in the South, Blacks are welcomed into the Continental Army to help fight for American indepen­dence from Britain. The move was also prompted by British actions. The Americans were losing to the British, the British had launched their Southern campaign and were promising Blacks freedom if they joined the British side. Overall, an estimated 5,000 Blacks fought in America’s war for indepen­dence. However, some Blacks did fight for the British.

1908—Adam Clayton Powell Jr. is born in New Haven, Conn. He would follow his father as head of Harlem, New York’s, powerful Abyssinian Bap­tist Church. He was also elected to Congress in 1945 and was a major force in the Civil Rights Movement. Powell died on April 4, 1972.

1919—Legendary dancer Pearl Prim­us is born in Trinidad, but she is raised in New York City. She blended African and Caribbean dance and music with Black American traditions of Blues, Jazz and the jitterbug to form a new vi­brant dance form. She formed a dance troupe and she personally appeared in such early Broadway hits as “Show­boat” and “Emperor Jones.” In 1991, the first President Bush awarded her the National Medal of Arts. She died Oct. 29, 1994.

1961—Freedom Riders are attacked by a White mob in McComb, Miss. This was just one of numerous such at­tacks throughout the South. The Free­dom Rides were part of a campaign against segregation in interstate travel following a 1960 Supreme Court deci­sion declaring all such segregation on buses and illegal.

NOVEMBER 30

1912—Legendary filmmaker and pho­tographer Gordon Parks is born in Fort Scott, Kan. In addition to his pioneering work in film and photography, Parks wrote 12 books and authored a ballet entitled “Martin” in honor of civil rights legend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

1924—Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm is born in Brooklyn, N.Y. Chisholm became the leading Black fe­male politician in America. She served in the New York State Assembly, the United States Congress and ran for the Democratic Party nomination for pres­ident in 1972. Chisholm died on Jan. 1, 2005.

DECEMBER 1

1641—U.S. (then British) colonies began legalizing slavery. On this day, Massachusetts became the first colony to do so. Other colonies followed suit. Ironically, Massachusetts was also the first state to outlaw slavery as a result of a 1783 State Supreme Court ruling.

1774—In another compromise mea­sure that characterized the legal struggle against slavery in America, the Continental Congress approves a measure banning the further im­portation of slaves into the country. However, slavery itself remained legal. Plus, it was common for slave ships to violate the ban.

1877—Judge Jonathan Jasper Wright resigns. Wright had been the first Black state Supreme Court judge. However, he resigned on this day (out of possible fear for his life) as the Re­construction era ended White racists were reasserting control over South­ern politics and law. While on the South Carolina Supreme Court, Wright wrote 87 opinions which were noted for “clear thinking and a solid basis in common law.”

1878—Arthur Spingarn is born. He, along with his brother Joel, was one of the principal early organizers of the NAACP. At one point, he headed both the NAACP and the NAACP Le­gal Defense Fund. His contribution to the group was primarily in the areas of law and contacts to liberal, politically well-connected Whites.

DECEMBER 2

1859—John Brown, one of the lead­ing White heroes of Black history, is hanged near Harpers Ferry, Va. He was a tireless crusader against slavery. His activities ranged from working in the secretive “Underground Railroad,” which helped Blacks escape slavery to attacking slave owners who wanted to expand slavery outside of the South. Brown’s frustration, with the slow pace of efforts to abolish slavery, led him to attempt to incite a violent slave revolt which began with a raid on the feder­al arsenal at Harpers Ferry in October 1859. His group was eventually cor­nered and he was hanged on this day in 1859.

1884—Granville T. Woods (1856- 1910) invents and on this day patents a major improvement to the telephone transmitter. Indeed, it can be reason­ably argued that this highly produc­tive African American inventor actually invented the telephone because his device (called “telegraphony”) was su­perior to that invented by Alexander Graham Bell. It was so superior, in fact, that the Bell Company purchased it from Woods in part because his tele­phone was better and in part to pre­vent Woods from becoming a major competitor. Woods received nearly 50 patents for inventions in the areas of transportation, electricity and commu­nications. He was called “the Black Ed­ison” after Thomas Alva Edison who is generally considered the most produc­tive U.S. inventor. However, Woods and Edison would cross paths when Edison sued him in a dispute over which one first invented the multiplex telegraph. Edison tried to buy Woods off by of­fering him a prominent position in his company but Woods declined.

1891—Historian Charles Wesley is born in Louisville, Ky. Wesley was one of Black America’s most productive historians and a strong advocate of the need for Blacks to know their history. His major works included “Neglected History,” “Collapse of the Confeder­acy” and “Negro Labor in the United States.” He had a long association with Carter G. Woodson’s Association for the Study of Afro-American Life and History in Washington, D.C.

DECEMBER 3

1847—Frederick Douglas and Mar­tin R. Delaney establish “The North Star” and it goes on to become a major anti-slavery newspaper.

1922—Ralph Gardner is born in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a pioneer chemist whose research into plastics led to the development of so-called hard plastics and aided product de­velopments in the petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries.

1982—Thomas “The Hit Man” Hearns defeats Wilfredo Benitez for the WBC Junior Middleweight boxing title. Hearns becomes the first person to win boxing titles in five different weight classes.

