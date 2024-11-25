Trump Finally Taps Black Cabinet Member & Critics Say It’s For ‘Black Job’

Photo: Getty Images

Social media users are calling out President-elect Donald Trump over the position he picked for his first Black cabinet nominee.

On Friday (November 22), Trump announced that he had tapped Scott Turner, a former NFL player and executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for his upcoming administration.

The announcement marked the first Black person to be selected for Trump’s cabinet.

“Scott will work alongside me to Make America Great Again for EVERY American,” Trump said in a statement.

During his first term, Trump nominated retired Black neurosurgeon Ben Carson as secretary of HUD, an agency that oversees low-income housing, fair housing laws, as well as mortgage insurance programs for new homeowners.

Social media users blasted Trump for apparently viewing the head of HUD as a “Black job,” a controversial term previously coined by the president-elect during his campaign.

“LMAO…guess the word urban in the title means it’s the honorary Black job in every Trump administration,” one X user tweeted.

Lmaooo…guess the word urban in the title means it’s the honorary Black job in every Trump administration — ✨Sheree✨ (@gullah_gal25) November 23, 2024

“IT HAS URBAN IN THE NAME. He keeps playing in our face,” another said.

IT HAS URBAN IN THE NAME. he keeps playing in our face. — Glen Greezy (@PettyRuxspin) November 23, 2024

“To him, housing and urban development is a job that only unqualified Blacks can do. Remember when he had Ben Carson, a literal brain surgeon, doing the job?!” a third person wrote.

To him Housing and Urban Development is a job that only unqualified Blacks can do. Remember when he had Ben Carson, a literal brain surgeon, doing the job?! 🥴😂 — KLMS (@MsSellers2U) November 23, 2024

Trump has come under fire for his controversial cabinet picks, which reportedly include Project 2025 authors and contributors along with anti-vaccine activist Robert Kennedy Jr. Each of Trump’s nominees will have to be approved by the Republican-led Senate before assuming office.

See more reactions to Trump’s HUD pick below.

He really said Urban -> Black smh — Chrismìc Giroud (@LikeChrisss) November 23, 2024

First Ben Carson and now– — Official Small Market Sympathizer (@OTownNBA) November 23, 2024

Why is the Trump’s Cabinet pick for HUD always Black? In an all white cabinet, the one Black pick is for HUD. Is there a backstory behind this? — Jessica B. Davis, MBA, M.Ed 🌶 (@W0rldWideJess) November 23, 2024

Bro stay putting black people in charge of the projects lmaoo — mistcop (@mistcop) November 23, 2024