Pastor T.D. Jakes Suffers Medical Emergency During Live-Streamed Sermon

Photo: Getty Images

Pastor T.D. Jakes suffered an apparent medical emergency during Sunday’s (November 24) live-streamed service at his Dallas-based megachurch.

Jakes was speaking onstage at The Potter’s House on Sunday before he suddenly stopped talking and his body appeared to convulse. Congregation members surrounded the pastor during the apparent health incident before the live-streamed service was cut off.

Shortly after the scare, The Potter’s House released a statement on social media, saying Jakes was “stable and under the care of medical professionals.”

“During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message,” the statement read. “Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers.”

A Statement From The Potter’s House of Dallas

November 24, 2024



Jakes founded The Potter’s House as a non-denominational, multicultural church in 1996. The Potter’s House has expanded into one of the largest and most influential churches in the U.S. Jakes has also written several books on religion and self-help.