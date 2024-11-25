Lincoln Memorial Group Welcomes Former SCI Leader Raymond Burr as Chief Operating Officer

Lincoln Memorial Group, one of the largest family-owned cemetery companies in Georgia, is delighted to announce the appointment of Raymond Burr as the Company’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO). This strategic hire underscores the Lincoln Memorial Group’s vision to transform into a best-in-class provider of end-of-life services.

Raymond brings more than 15 years of industry experience — including a proven track record of driving revenue growth and developing high-performing sales teams in the Atlanta market during his tenure at Service Corporation International (SCI), the largest funeral and cemetery company in North America.

“Raymond’s client-focused obsession and visionary leadership are precisely what we need to elevate Lincoln Memorial Group to new heights,” said Shayda Frost and Timothy Amoui, Owners of Lincoln Memorial Group. “This is more than just a hire—it’s a bold step toward achieving our ambitious vision for Lincoln 3.0 and fulfilling our mission to be the best in the community at honoring our community.”

Lincoln Memorial Group’s cemetery portfolio includes Lincoln Cemetery, one of the largest historically Black cemeteries in the United States. Lincoln Cemetery is the final resting place for many notable Atlanta citizens, including leading civil rights leaders Hosea Williams and Revs. Ralph David Abernathy. In addition to Lincoln Cemetery, the company operates Monte Vista Biblical Gardens and, in Decatur, Dawn Memorial Park and Washington Memorial Gardens, creating a network of historic cemeteries serving families across Atlanta.

About Lincoln Memorial Group

Lincoln Memorial Group (LMG) is one of the largest family-owned cemetery companies in Georgia.

