Harris Considering California Governor, 2028 Presidential Run: Report

Photo: Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly told her advisers to keep her options open as she considers runs for California governor or the presidency.

According to Politico, Harris will be exploring a possible 2028 presidential run or running for governor in her home state in two years during the holiday season.

The vice president has reportedly told her advisers and allies, “I am staying in the fight.”

Harris’ decision will come after her historic, four-month campaign for the presidency, which ended in a loss to the Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump.

“She doesn’t have to decide if she wants to run for something again in the next six months,” one former Harris campaign aide said. “The natural thing to do would be to set up some type of entity that would give her the opportunity to travel and give speeches and preserve her political relationships.”

To close out her vice presidential term, Harris is expected to preside over certifying the November election results and appear at Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

This will be the first time in two decades that Harris, a former senator and prosecutor, will be out of public office. According to reports, Harris will be standing up a personal office and nurturing her online presence. The vice president and her advisers are also reportedly strategizing on how she will speak out against Trump and reassert her role in the Democratic Party.

“There will be a desire to hear her voice, and there won’t be a vacuum for long,” a person close to Harris said.