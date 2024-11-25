Fathers Incorporated’s 5th Annual “Home for the Holidads” Program  Spreads Holiday Joy to Families Impacted by Incarceration

Committed to bridging the distance between incarcerated fathers and their children

While there are many programs to support incarcerated individuals through re-entry, Fathers Incorporated’s Home for the Holidads fills a critical gap by focusing on the children who are most affected by their parent’s absence, especially during the holiday season. For children with an incarcerated parent, it can often be a season of loneliness and longing.

“When a parent is incarcerated, the impact on the family is profound,” says Kenneth Braswell, CEO, Fathers Incorporated. “Children often feel isolated and forgotten, while caregivers struggle to manage the emotional and financial strain. The holiday season, meant to be a time of joy, can become a painful reminder of absence and hardship.”

Because this time of year is when the focus is centered on family, connection, and joy, Home for the Holidads has been intentional for the last five years about providing these children with a holiday experience for the purpose of fostering connection, joy, and hope and showing them they are not alone.

Fathers Incorporated welcomes donations to go towards helping the participating families feel connected, supported, and valued. The more donations, the more families we can serve. You can donate now or during Giving Tuesday (December 3). The organization's overall Giving Tuesday goal is to raise $20,000, or receive donations from 200 donors to go towards Home for the Holidads and Fathers Incorporated's other fatherhood-related programming.

The public is welcome to join the Fathers Incorporated's Basketball Invitational at Core4 which is a part of the activities of Home for the Holidads on December 21 from 2-5 p.m., located at 2050 Will Ross Ct., Chamblee, GA 30341. Four-time NBA All-Star Paul Millsap and some of his basketball-playing brothers will help host a basketball clinic as well as play five-on-five with the participating fathers. This event is also where the gifts purchased will be presented to the children. Register for a fun-filled community event that will include free barber services, a youth basketball clinic, a DJ, and an appearance by 102.5 FM's on-air radio personality "Griff" Griffin, and his wife Leunika Griffin, who will represent Santa and Mrs. Claus during the gift-giving ceremony.

“With gifts chosen specifically for each child, we remind them that they are loved and remembered,” says Javin Foreman, project director for Gentle Warriors Academy, the service arm of Fathers Incorporated. “Our initiative helps maintain the emotional bond between fathers and children, providing a foundation of support that can carry families through difficult times.”

Fathers Incorporated (FI) works to change the current societal and cultural definition of family to be inclusive of fathers and works collaboratively with organizations around the country to identify and advocate for social and legislative changes that lead to healthy father involvement with children, regardless of the father’s marital status, economic status or geographic location.

To learn more about Home for the Holidads and Fathers Incorporated, go to Fathers Incorporated's webpage.

