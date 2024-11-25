Daymond John’s ‘Black Entrepreneurs Day’ Features Kelly Rowland, Charlamagne Tha God, Jordan Chiles And More: Photos

This past weekend, Daymond John hosted the 5th annual Black Entrepreneurs Day at the Fox Theater in Atlanta. The live-streamed event celebrated the power of Black entrepreneurship while highlighting engaging conversations.

Special guests included Kelly Rowland, Jordan Chiles, Charlamagne Tha God, Flav Flava, (EYL) Rahad Bilal and Troy Milings shared their journeys to success. And Atlanta’s own 2 Chainz closed with a performance.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, John shared thoughts on Black Entrepreneurs Day.

“This is our fifth year and it’s going to be special, we’re going to surpass $1 million in grants this year,” John said. “That’s free money to Black businesses. We’ve already given money to 40 Black businesses. And you’re going to meet great entrepreneurs and other people who you may want to work with. We’re going to have a good time.”

John also discussed what inspired him to create the event.

“The whole reason why it was created was that in 2020 when we saw people who were burning businesses instead of building them, I said, the reason they’re doing this that they have no hope,” John said. “They feel like, no matter what they do, it’s not good enough and nobody cares. But if you can see me there, and you can see the things I’ve learned and the way that I failed and the way that I’m bringing the resources, you can do exactly what I did. There’s nothing special about me. I got left back and I’m dyslexic, and I went to college and I didn’t have any money. I was raised by my single mother. But Black Entrepreneurs Day is about seeing people that look like you who are succeeding.”

View Photos Below: