Atlanta Hawks Will Pay Tribute To NBA Legend, Humanitarian Dikembe Mutombo

Atlanta Hawks will pay tribute and honor the life and legacy of NBA legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer Dikembe Mutombo, who passed away on Sept. 30, 2024.

On Nov. 25, during the game against the Dallas Mavs and in conjunction with the team’s debut of its Fly City Edition Uniform 2.0, the Hawks are also adding a new court decal as a tribute to Mutombo.

Mutombo had his No. 55 jersey retired by the franchise in 2015.

In addition to the court decal and for that night only, Hawks players will wear shooting shirts during pregame and will also bring back his signature “No, No, No” taunt as a tribute to the legend and the lasting legacy he left behind. When Hawks players block shots throughout the game, audio of Mutombo’s iconic “No, No, No” will be pumped through the arena. Mutombo ranks second all-time in NBA history in blocked shots with 3,289 during his career.

At halftime, the team will debut a retrospective video on the venue’s scoreboard, celebrating his profound impact both on and off the court throughout his illustrious career. In addition, the Mutombo family will be honored during the evening’s events.

“The Mutombo family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Tony Ressler, Jami Gertz, Grant Hill, Steve Koonin, and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization,” said the Mutombo family. “Your tribute to Dikembe’s incredible basketball career with the Hawks, and his humanitarian work both in Atlanta and globally, means the world to us. Dikembe had a special bond with the Hawks and his devoted fans. Thank you for making his time in Atlanta truly special and memorable. Dikembe once said, ‘Our legacy in life is about the race and this race is not finished, we just have to pass the torch’.”

Mutombo, famous for his formidable defensive skills and iconic finger wag after blocks on the court, dedicated himself to humanitarian work, focusing on health care and education in his homeland of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He founded the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation, which supported various initiatives, including the construction of a state-of-the-art hospital in Kinshasa.

His unwavering commitment to the community made him a role model and left a lasting legacy far beyond the basketball court.

The legendary Hawks player appeared in 343 games with the franchise from 1996-2001, averaging 11.9 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game. He ranks first in blocks per game and third in total blocks in franchise history with 1,094. Mutombo set the team record for the most defensive rebounds in a season (853 in 1999-00) and is one of only six Hawks to average at least 10.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game (min. 300 games played).

A four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time NBA All-Star, he is also one of only three players in Hawks history to achieve a point/rebound/block triple-double. With his impressive total of 3,289 career blocks, Mutombo solidifies his status as one of the greatest defensive players in the league.

“While we are deeply saddened by the passing of Dikembe Mutombo, we are honored to use our Nov. 25th game as a platform to honor Dikembe,” said Steve Koonin, Chief Executive Officer of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “The Hawks family is committed to preserving his legacy and celebrating the impact he made both on and off the court, a true testament to his character and sportsmanship.”

Fans are encouraged to donate to the Dikembe Mutombo Memorial Fund to help contribute to the causes and organizations Mutombo dedicated his life to supporting.

