Trump Reportedly Using Project 2025 Database To Staff Administration

Photo: Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is reportedly using a database from Project 2025 to help staff the next administration after they attempted to separate themselves from the controversial conservative plan during his campaign.

Trump and his allies previously disavowed Project 2025, a 922-page document that detailed plans for the next conservative president, as Democrats used the controversial blueprint to attack his presidential campaign. Sources close to Trump went as far as to say that people tied to Project 2025 would be shout out of his potential administration.

“They made themselves nuclear,” Howard Lutnick, the co-chair of Trump’s transition team, said during the campaign.

However, Trump’s transition team is now scouting potential hires through an extensive personnel database created by Project 2025, according to reports.

Project 2025 not only included a mass of conservative policy recommendations but also a database framed as a “conservative LinkedIn” that the incoming Republican administration could use for staffing. Transition officials have reportedly started to reach out to potential hires whose names and contact information were in the database.

A source said staffers are using the database as they are tasked to fill over 4,000 political appointee jobs that will be vacant in 2025.

“There’s a lot of positions to fill and we continue to send names over, including ones from the database as they are conservative, qualified and vetted,” the person said, per NBC News. “Hard to find 4,000 solid people, so we are happy to help.”

Trump has already tapped Project 2025 contributors for top positions, including Tom Homan for border czar, Brendan Carr as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, and John Ratcliffe as CIA director.