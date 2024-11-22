Secret Walls’ “The Art of Competition” returns to Atlanta this weekend. On Nov. 23 at ABV Gallery, top artists from across the nation will participate in paint battles as an audience witnesses the live action unfold.

Kevin Collins, CEO of Secret Walls, shares insight on the event and its history.

How did Secret Walls and “The Art of Competition” come about?

Secret Walls was born out of a genuine space in the arts back in 2006 and the streets of London. Terry Guy, the founder, was a B-Boy who would hang out with visual artists, graffiti writers, muralists, and that gave him the notion that something similar for the art scene would be needed. And it became much more than just a competitive night out. It became a destination for artists to meet one another, build community, and find new fans.

There’s so many artists that you can choose from, how do you select the artists?

It’s a lot of word of mouth. We grow our database of artists daily, which is in the thousands. As we curate different rooms and bring Secret Walls out on the road, we want to support local artists. So every city that we go to, we want to ensure that the artists either live there and have a deep connection to that city or market. And we really want to focus on who’s next, who’s up and coming, and use Secret Walls as a destination for artists that are aspiring for more opportunity.

So what can Atlantans expect from Secret Walls’ “The Art of Competition”?

Secret Walls is a visceral 90 minute paint battle, blank canvases, blank walls, no sketching, no pencils, all freestyle competition that gets voted on by the crowd and guest judges. Then over that 90 minutes, you watch two blank white canvases slowly color themselves in and shade themselves in. And it’s, it’s sort of like being at the Chef’s Table of your favorite restaurant. You’re smelling the paint, you’re watching the process, and you’re getting to experience art live. We’ll have amazing DJs as art meets high energy. It’s a really unique, exciting night out.

