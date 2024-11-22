Kendrick Lamar Presents An Ode To L.A.’s Black Culture, Gives Perspective On Drake, Lil Wayne On New Album ‘GNX’

Kendrick Lamar arguably had the most unexpected year in music. The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper was mostly quiet during the first two months of 2024 before stealing the moment on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” released in March 2024. Kendrick’s visceral rap verse created a domino effect that led to him receiving diss songs from hip-hop heavy weights Drake and J. Cole. Although J. Cole would rescind his diss record, Drake and Kendrick would engage in what many believe as the greatest rap battle in hip-hop history.

Kendrick would stand as the clear winner following the release of “Not Like Us,” and after being named as the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime performer.

On Nov. 22, Kendrick released the surprise album “GNX,” proving that the Compton native remains on generational run. Made by Buick, GNX (Grand National Experimental) was a popular vehicle in a lot of Black communities during the 1980s and early ’90s. With the release of “GNX,” Kendrick pays homage to L.A.’s Black culture while also providing his perspective on rap beef.

The album opens with “Wacced Out Murals” where Kendrick provides insight on being named as the Super Bowl Halftime performer in New Orleans and receiving backlash from Lil Wayne and other rappers. He notes that Nas was the only rapper who supported.

“I used to bump ‘Tha Carter 3,’ I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down,” Kendrick’s raps, “Got the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me.”

He also addressed West Coast legend Snoop who shared Drake’s ill-planned rap diss “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

Kendrick raps, “Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles/ I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go.”

Sonically, Kendrick leans into traditional west coast rhythms on “GNX,” highlighted with the bouncy “Squabble Up,” initially premiered on the video for “Not Like Us.”

On “Luther,” Kendrick samples Luther Vandross and Gladys Knight on a song that has the nostalgic feel of a high school dance.

Kendrick recaptures the sentimental magic of Nas’ “One Mic” with the “Man at the Garden.” There’s a possible reference to his defeat of Drake on “Hey Now” as he raps, “The Black Noah I just strangled me a G.O.A.T.”

On “Reincarnated” Kendrick raps over 2 Pac’s “Made N—-” and channels past musicians who struggled to maintain fame during different eras.

“TV Off,” “Dodger Blue,” “Peekaboo,” and “Heart pt 6” are songs that bring Los Angeles’ Black culture to the forefront. The production and rhyme flow is tailored for summertime cookouts and functions.

Kendrick ends the “GNX” album with “Gloria,” the SZA-assisted song where he imagines his pen as his confidant.

Overall, “GNX” stands alone when compared to other Kendrick projects that usually have an overall theme that brings the albums together. “GNX” feels like a focused warm-up to a bigger project that could come prior to his Super Bowl moment.

