How Google Pixel 9 Pro Can Assist Content Creators In Editorial, Photo And Video Gathering, And Audio

With the current state of news gathering, the addition of new technology can increase the success of journalists and content creators. Soniya Jobanputra, a Product Manager at Google, shares insight on how the Google Pixel 9 Pro can help to capture and create content.

Here are several ways the device can assist in editorial, photo and video gathering, and audio.

Editorial

There’s a couple of different elements I think, on our phones that really help capturing content. The first is Recorder. This is an app that we launched years ago and has taken on multiple evolutions through that time frame. It’s really become an incredible audio recording tool. It also gives a really amazing summary. I think that’s one tool in our toolbox on our Pixel devices that is super useful. It’s exclusive to pixel, and it’s exclusive in the way that it uses our llms locally on device, which is really cool.

Photography

“Our camera is awesome across the board on every device. Every single tier in our portfolio has an incredible camera system that enables you to record whether it’s a still imagery or video. And being able to then use our post capture tools to really modify or enable from your stylistic perspective. So I think that we have some amazing tools, both on the audio front of audience of capture as well as on like your visual front of capture. On our pro device, it features the best camera sensors available with incredible high quality raw images. You also have a set of tools, both in capture and post capture, that are quite unique to this particular tier of device.

On the capture front, we actually have pro mode that enables you to really put your creative touch on how those still images are being captured.

Next, let’s talk about the hardware itself. It is top tier hardware, from the 42 megapixel front sensor to our 50 megapixel rear sensor. All these sensors are massive. They are able to capture super high quality raw images, which you can use in that format, if you so choose. Most of us, though, tend to use a camera in its normal mode, and that means that you just point and you shoot and you capture the best thing you can. We have a ton of post capture tools that really enable you to put your mark on that image.

Video

Video is an area that we aspire to continue to push the boundaries on. Video Boost takes incredible video, sends it to the cloud so that we can remaster the video for you and bring it back to your device. There’s also Night Sight which allows you to capture great HDR quality video in scenarios with low light.

Audio

On our premium devices, we have three microphones on the device to capture the best audio capable in recorder. We’ve increased the size of our speakers and we’ve improved the types of amplifiers that we’re using to drive better sound quality across the whole spectrum of frequencies.You’ll also notice that when you’re doing video, we introduced a feature that extracts audio noise from the video. We are pushing the boundaries of AI capabilities on our devices and enables you to do things that are new, unique and innovative.

