Daymond John Returns To Atlanta With 5th Annual Black Entrepreneurs Day

Daymond John will be back in Atlanta today for the 5th Black Entrepreneurs Day. During the event, John will educate attendees on the elements of business and provide up to $100,000 in grant for business owners.

Taking place at the Fox Theater, this year’s BED will be free for all guests who registered early and include branded activations experience that aims to entertain, inform, and inspire.

Along with John, special guests will include Kelly Rowland, Charlamagne Tha God, Flavor Flav, Jordan Chiles, a live performance from 2 Chainz.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, John shared thoughts on Black Entrepreneurs Day.

“This is our fifth year and it’s going to be special, we’re going to surpass $1 million in grants this year,” John said. “That’s free money to Black businesses. We’ve already given money to 40 Black businesses. And you’re going to meet great entrepreneurs and other people who you may want to work with. We’re going to have a good time.”

John also discussed what inspired him to create the event.

“The whole reason why it was created was that in 2020 when we saw people who were burning businesses instead of building them, I said, the reason they’re doing this that they have no hope,” John said. “They feel like, no matter what they do, it’s not good enough and nobody cares. But if you can see me there, and you can see the things I’ve learned and the way that I failed and the way that I’m bringing the resources, you can do exactly what I did. There’s nothing special about me. I got left back and I’m dyslexic, and I went to college and I didn’t have any money. I was raised by my single mother. But Black Entrepreneurs Day is about seeing people that look like you who are succeeding.”

Founded in 2020 in response to the community’s challenges following the tragic events surrounding George Floyd, Black Entrepreneurs Day was created to shift the narrative from destruction to empowerment. With a commitment to supporting Black entrepreneurs, the event aims to educate and inspire through conversation with iconic Black leaders and celebrity friends, includes superstar musical performances, and will provide essential financial support through its NAACP Powershift Grant program.

