Bishop Dale C. Bronner, Brandi Harvey, Dr. Medina Pullings, Pastor Mike Darnell, Rosilyn Houston, And Gary Alaniz to Speak at 2024 Empowerment Summit

The annual conference provides tips to navigate spiritual, personal, and professional development, mental health, leadership, entrepreneurship, and much more

Visionary futurist, thought leader, and global life and business strategist Dr. Cindy Trimm has added six additional dynamic speakers to her annual End Your Year Strong Empowerment Summit (EYYS).

Joining the existing lineup of world leaders and influencers are founder and senior pastor of Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, Bishop Dale C. Bronner; global media host, wellness leader and author, Brandi Harvey; international conference speaker, Dr. Medina Pullings; governing pastor at Excel Church, Pastor Mike Darnell; retired c-suite banking executive and prominent Christian speaker, Rosilyn Houston; and CEO and founder at Church Six33, Gary Alaniz.

These speakers were added to an already power-packed lineup of some of the best and brightest leaders of our time including podcaster, social media influencer, author, and preacher, Tim Ross; bestselling author and pastor, Real Talk Kim; preacher, business executive, author and entrepreneur, Nona Jones; and Hardly Initiated hosts, Tysean Jackson and Ryan Catchings; award-winning transformative author, teacher, and marketing visioneer Dr. Jermone Glenn; actor, author, communicator, and assistant senior pastor at The Faith Center in Sunrise Florida, Dr. Joel Tudman.

Each speaker will bring a unique perspective to the conference, providing attendees with knowledge and tools to help them maximize the remainder of 2024 and begin preparing for a fulfilling new year.

Known for their diverse sound, energy, and creativity that redefines the concept of worship, GRAMMY nominated gospel artist Tim Bowman, Jr. & Faith City Music, comprised of some of the most sought-after worship leaders in gospel music, will lead praise and worship and perform live both days of the summit.

The End Your Year Strong conference is an annual empowerment summit created to provide an elevated experience that empowers attendees to boldly move forward and engage in an ever-changing world. End Your Year Strong Empowerment Summit will be held December 6-7 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Hotel, 265 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303. This year’s theme is “Allegiance; Culture Shift: Augmenting Kingdom Reality.” Registration is open and can be completed at https://endyouryearstrong.com/.

End Your Year Strong is the premiere apostolic and prophetic summit in the world today, convening and addressing thousands of the Kingdom’s best and brightest. The 2023 conference sold out with more than 2,000 in-person attendees and nearly 550 virtual attendees from Africa, Bermuda, Trinidad, Canada, The Netherlands, and all over the United States.

Since its inception, EYYS has become a highly coveted experience for thousands each year, who hail from across the globe. Now in its ninth year, Dr. Trimm’s curated slate of thought-provoking experts, influencers and change makers will provide attendees with insight and a renewed sense of purpose as they prepare for the year ahead and achieve their greatest dreams.

In addition to the in-person registration for the 2024 End Your Year Strong Empowerment Summit, a virtual option will also be available for attendees to enjoy all speaking sessions. Additional information about the conference, including a schedule of sessions and other frequently asked questions, can be found at https://www.endyouryearstrong.com.

